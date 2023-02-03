After winning multiple medals and a state title, Albertville track star Amiah Murry will take her talents to the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) next fall, following her final season as a high school senior.
On Tuesday, the Aggies commemorated Murry’s commitment to UAH with a signing ceremony surrounded by her coaches, family and close friends.
“I say this to every athlete that gets his opportunity, it doesn’t matter what the sport is, it doesn’t matter what the level is, what the school is, if you have a chance to go to college and play ball or compete in track or something like that and use that to pay for your school, that is a huge, huge, huge deal,” Albertville High School Athletic Director Matt Lambert said.
While Murry looks forward to winning more track medals with the Chargers, her primary reason for choosing UAH was more academic — plus it didn’t hurt that her brother is already a student there.
“I was really looking for a school that had like a lot of options, and I want to go into accounting, so really just like a good business school,” Murry told The Reporter.
She said she received other offers from schools in Mobile — which she nearly considered to be close to the beach — but after visiting UAH and meeting the coach, she accepted their offer to attend on the spot.
“It was a good visit,” she said. “I like it there.”
Murry captured the 2022 state indoor triple jump championship as a junior, jumping 36 feet, seven and a half inches to win the crown by over two feet at the State Indoor Track Meet in Birmingham.
She hopes to repeat that success in her final high school season starting today with the indoor state track meet.
