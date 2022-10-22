ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Exceptional Aggies Café offers a variety of sandwiches, salads and wraps for lunch. The best part is the meals give special students an opportunity to learn life skills while serving up each plate.
The menu includes hot dog combos such as the Depot Dog (a hot dog in a bun with condiments on the side), the Fire Hydrant Combo (hot dog in bun covered with nacho cheese and pickled jalapenos) or the 431 Combo (a hot dog as covered up as U.S. 431 with nacho cheese, pickles, chili, jalapeno slices, chopped onion and sauerkraut). All combos come with choice of chips, potato salad or pasta salad and range in price from $5 to $10 each.
Ham and cheese or turkey and cheese wraps are available alongside the McCord salad (lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots and shredded cheese) or the Sand Mountain Salad (chopped ham and turkey, sliced boiled egg, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots and shredded cheese).
The café also offers the dessert of the day and drinks of coffee, tea, bottled sodas or bottled water.
The café, housed at LifePoint Church in Albertville, is run by a rotating group of 10 exceptional Aggies from Albertville High School. Students ride over to the café from the high school to complete the prep work and setup for the day. Each student is given tasks that are broken down based on their ability level and on building up to what their ability levels can handle. They serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday before cleaning up and heading back to the school to finish their day.
When LifePoint burned in 2019, the church rebuilt the area that is home to the café with a commercial kitchen with the idea of having it run by exceptional students. The opening has been two years in the making, suffering delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The café gives our students a chance to transfer the skills we are teaching in the classroom into real life locations, and it gives the community a chance to see our students completing tasks and working in a real-life setting,” said AHS Special Education Teacher LaWanda Mitchell. “Employers have an opportunity to see our students as employees and potential hires. Plus, our students gain confidence in their abilities so they feel like they can go get a job.”
Former special education teacher turned attorney Emily Seckel said she helped establish the non-profit to allow the formation of the café.
“We had the idea to open a café to give student workers the opportunity to gain life skills while having interactions with the community,” she said. “LifePoint Church and the Aggie Foundation, along with a lot of parents and members of the community, made this all come together. I hope you all get as much from this as our kids do.”
The use of the term “exceptional” originated in the latter part of the 20th century as a euphemism that replaced denoted students with disabilities as “handicapped.” Exceptional learners is the term used in the U.S. to refer to students with disabilities. It’s the mission of the Exceptional Aggies Café to provide supported work-
based learning opportunities that teaches students the skills they need to be able to work in the community. For AHS Special Education Teachers Paula Kaylor and Mitchell, their passion lies in seeing students exit their program and have jobs outside the café.
“It’s such a good program. It provides our students a lot of opportunities that they just can’t find in an academic setting. We love teaching academics, but we can see where our kids need more of the functional skills like reading and money. These things will help them as an adult every day,” said Kaylor.
In the past, students have worked with local industries to not only build on their skills but to also help with needs a business may have. These have ranged from putting together pizza and cake boxes, corners on frames, sorting packets of information and clothes, and even packing materials in bags. Working in the café, the students are also able to practice their functional reading and functional money skills. They are reading labels, boxes, menus and directions, handling the cash register and reading numbers to fill orders.
The culinary program at Albertville High School invited the students to learn alongside the culinary students. The students had kitchen labs and explored different ways to make the recipes.
“Going back 25 years ago, we didn’t have the type of inclusion and support in schools for students with our exceptionalities that we have now,” said Mitchell. “It’s been an amazing shift to see our kids so included and supported. That’s one reason why this is such an amazing opportunity for them to be able to give back to the community and show the community how much we can do because of the support they have given us.”
Awareness and advocacy, according to Mitchell, have played significant roles in shifting the narrative surrounding students in the special education program. Through programs like Aggie Pals and elective classes, the school creates an inclusive atmosphere that has led to some extraordinary friendships. Kaylor said she frequently sees her students interacting with other students, high-fiving and giving fist bumps in the hallways.
“Principal (Jordan) Phillips and the entire administration at the high school have done anything and everything to help us. They’ve given us the time we needed to work on the café, and the system provides our transportation,” said Mitchell. “We have a strong support system at Albertville. The teachers are willing to work with us and our students, so they feel welcomed. We are going to start washing and drying culinary aprons, Coach (Chip) English has a couple of our students come sort uniforms for him, the CNP (Child Nutrition Program) staff taught us how to sweep, mop and how to dust and clean the tables.”
For two weeks, the students ran soft openings as an opportunity for students to learn skills for doing the job before the café opened to the public. Students were able to figure out the flow and adapt to unique situations and challenges in a new way. The students served an average of 35 customers each day.
“Come and visit us. Eat with us. Business owners and prospective employers, come check us out,” said Kaylor. “Come see what we can do. You’ll be surprised.”
