The Marshall Christian boy’s basketball team recently announced its year-end award winners, honoring the members of this season’s team that reached the Alabama Christian Athletics Association tournament Elite Eight.
Kamdon Engle was named the team’s Best Offensive Player following a season that saw him named to the ACAA All-State team in addition to the All-Tournament team at the Elite Eight. Teammate Daniel Kappes was named Most Improved Player in addition to being named a Second-Team All-State honoree.
Andy Korsmo was named the team’s Best Defensive Player, while team captain Easton Gazic was honored, along with Engle, with selection to the ACAA All-Star Game, which took place this past March. Vincent Tenchavez was honored with the team’s Hustle Award.
The Stallions, coached by Phillip James, advanced to the Elite Eight for the sixth straight season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.