This article is an opinion.
Back in 1996, The Reporter’s company Christmas lunch forever changed the lives of Ricky Smith and Shelley Fowler.
After the meal, Ricky asked me if I knew if Shelley was dating anyone. I told him no, and he took the ball and ran with it from there, with a little help from April Bishop Tarrant. Just less than 10 months later, Ricky and Shelley became Mr. and Mrs. Smith.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Smiths celebrated their 25th anniversary. I love my friends and wanted to give them a shout-out and congratulate them on reaching that milestone. The Smiths have been blessed with two beautiful daughters, Ally and Delaney. Ally shared a sweet Facebook tribute to her parents on Tuesday.
During wedding week in 1997, the Smiths moved rehearsal from Friday night to Thursday night to accommodate the groom and one of his groomsmen — me. Ricky and I both had to cover football games Friday. Ricky was going to pull double duty for the Boaz-Fairview game — write about it for The Reporter as well as provide color commentary for the Pirate radio crew on WBSA-AM.
However, Fairview threw a wrench in our plans, because the Aggies moved the game to Thursday night. Of course, Ricky attended rehearsal while I covered the game and also filled in for him on the broadcast. I don’t remember being much help to Patrick Williams, the play-by- voice of the Pirates, that night. It was my one and only stint as a color commentator.
Ricky and Shelley mean so much to me and many others, because they spend their lives in service to the Sand Mountain community.
I’m thankful for everything Ricky does, and has done through the years, to help the paper cover Boaz, Auburn, Jacksonville State, the Braves and other sports. Shelley’s work at Snead State has contributed to the college’s tremendous growth and is helping it thrive like never before.
Congratulations again on 25 years as Mr. and Mrs. Smith. I hope I’m around to help y’all celebrate your golden anniversary in 25 more years.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
