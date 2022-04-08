Jo Helen Shirey Broyles
Albertville
Jo Helen Shirey Broyles, 84, passed away on April 3, 2022, after a long illness.
She was born in Section, Alabama, on November 14, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of DeKalb County High School in Fort Payne. Jo married Ed Broyles that same year and they spent the majority of their married life in Albertville.
Jo worked as a teller at State National/Central/Compass bank and later First Bank of Boaz for over 30 years.
She loved her Lord, her church, and her family. She was kind, generous, devoted, warm and loving with her family, many friends and caregivers. She was a true Southern lady, sweet to everyone she met.
Jo joined Antioch Baptist Church when she and Ed moved to Albertville, and she remained a member until her death. She was active in her church and taught Sunday School for decades.
Jo was a bridge player and enjoyed travel and beautiful flowers. But her greatest love was for her family.
Jo is survived by her son, Eddie (Kim) of Huntsville; three grandchildren, Katie Smith (Trent), of Asia, Matthew Broyles (Rosie) of Calera, and Joanna Broyles of Birmingham; and three great-grandchildren, Sam, Sparrow and Sadie. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Pepper of Snellville, GA; niece, Kerri Leann McCarty (Trey), of Snellville, and two great nephews, Tyler and Justin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Edward Broyles, Sr., and her parents, Raymond and Ena Carter Shirey of Scottsboro.
Services will be held at Rainsville Funeral Home Thursday, April 7, 2022, with Brothers Jeff Lybrand and Justin Childers officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will be at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, The American Heart Association or Antioch Baptist Church in Albertville.
Rainsville Funeral Home Inc., Directing www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com
Charles Randall Turner
Boaz
Charles Randall Turner, 77, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home.
A memorial visitation was from 5 until 7 Friday, April 8, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Turner; children, Paula Turner, Randy Turner (Allison) and Tony Turner (Barbara); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Ardellia Kellett
Guntersville
Ardellia Kellett, 95, of Guntersville, died April 7, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel. Bros. Jammie Turner and Garry Craft will officiate. Burial will follow in New Cannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Taylor (Gary); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Barbara A. Rowell
Albertville
Barbara A. Rowell, 78, of Albertville, died April 6, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dustin Brock officiating. Burial will follow in Martling Cemetery of Albertville. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Rowell; daughters, Becky Shores (Robert) and Devin Bonds; sons, Phillip Bell (Megan), Greg Bell (Angie) and Jimmy Bell (Lynne); a sister, Martha Snellings; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Douglas McArthur “Cowboy” Williams
Crossville
Mr. Douglas McArthur “Cowboy” Williams, 79, of Crossville, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
A graveside service was Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Dekalb Memorial Gardens with Rev. Pete Chadwick officiating. W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Machen Williams; son Kevin D. (Becky) Williams; daughter, Kimberly Williams (Scotty) Winfrey; two grandsons; sisters, Joyce Faye (Tom) Styles and Marie Coker; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family requests no flowers, although donations may be made to Geraldine First Baptist Church or to a charity of your choice.
Geneva Gilliland
Formerly of Albertville
Geneva Gilliland, 88, of Birmingham, formerly of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at her residence.
Her funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her son, Wade Gilliland (Karen); one granddaughter; one grandson; five great-grandchildren; and special friends, Sara and Steve King and ShuMarri Jennings.
Hanna Grace
Hogeland
Boaz
Hanna Grace Hogeland, 7, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Bro. Zach Stanford will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service. Cremation will follow the service.
She is survived by her father, Jody Hogeland; mother, Chassity Talley; brothers and sisters, Elizabeth Stephens, Patricia Johnson, Hailey Johnson, Casey Hogeland and Ethan Talley; grandparents, Karen Hogeland Sims, Karen Boilet, Charlotte Hammett, Darrel Hammett, Alan Talley and Wanda Talley; and great-grandparents, Kenneth and Suzanne Johnson and Eugina Hammett.
Harley Lasseter
Crossville
Harley Lasseter, 14, of Crossville, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
His funeral service was at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Geraldine High School Gym with burial at Sardis Cemetery. Bro. Craig Kilgo, Lonnie Craft, and Michael Marsh officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his mother, Cassey Lasseter; sister, Alyiah Martin; brothers, Dawson Lasseter (Hailey), and Noah Lasseter; grandparents, Rodney Lasseter (Mandy), Jenny Vick, Susan Lasseter, and Brenda Bain; uncles, Ethan Edwards, Parker Cleveland, and David Wilkins (Jamie); and aunts, Alis Edwards, Lily Cleveland, Alicia Lively (Danny), Tiffany Brewton Lasseter, and Brandy Williams. He is also survived by his God-given family, including grandparents, Shane & Michell Bowling; great-grandparents, Rodney and Judy Driskill; God sister, Monica Bowling; and aunts and uncles, Justin and Julie Hosmer, Alex and Tessa Watkins, and Nathan and Susan Gilbert.
Johnny Scales
Attalla
Johnny Scales, 66, of Attalla, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his children, Josh Scales, Justin Hill (Tabitha), Jason Hill, Derrick Foreman and Taryn Scales; and seven grandchildren; Tripp, Wyldre, Damon, Paisley, Zane, Jaxon and Christian.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Katie Irene Baum
Albertville
Katie Irene Baum, 87, of Albertville, died April 4, 2022, at her home.
Services were Friday, April 8, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jay Collier officiating.
Survivors include daughter, Tannie Benson (Brian); sons, Barry Priest (Melissa), Rick Priest (Renee), Bob Priest (Melody) and Jae Baum (Amanda); sisters, Helen Kirk, Shirley Collier (Jay) and Margaret Mihali; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Lelas Loyd Beck
Albertville
Lelas Loyd Beck, 67, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Highpoint Cemetery. Bro Mark Jones officiated.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Jenrose Beck and Jason and Christy Beck; six grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marlene and Jimmy Frachiseur and Edna and David Cook; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Melvin and Susan Beck, Marvin and Joyce Beck, Mayron and Betsy Beck, Shirrill and Sonya Beck, Herbert and Marcia Beck and Shannon and Reba Beck.
Lowell “Brock”
Masters
Columbia, Tenn.
Lowell “Brock” Masters, 75, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Columbia, Tenn.
He was survived by the mother of his children, Rebecca Gunnels; children, Stacy (Brad) Steinborn and Todd (Christina) Masters; six grandchildren; sister: Sarah (Gary) Masters Wilson; two nephews and one niece.
A celebration of life will be held for Brock at Gateway Family Church, 5450 Mary Munger Road, Trussville, Alabama, on April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family by visiting www.williamsfh.com
Rena Sampson
Albertville
Rena Sampson, 84, of Albertville, died April 6, 2022, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Friday, April 8, 2022, at Corinth Baptist Church in Albertville. Burial was in Lang-Sampson Cemetery in Albertville. Bros. Brock McCullars and Kevin Painter officiated.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Sampson; sons, Mark Sampson (Tammie) and Kelly Sampson (Amy);l brother, Frank Mayes; and eight grandchildren.
Sue Todd Mitchell
Albertville
Sue Todd Mitchell, 88, of Albertville, died April 6, 2022, at her home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at The Fellowship Church of Albertville with Bros. Allen Atkins and Donald Cotton officiating. Burial will follow in Marshall Memorial Gardens. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Todd Mitchell (Nikki), Jim Mitchell (Joyce) and Shannon Mitchell (Sandy); sister-in-law, Sadie Todd; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
