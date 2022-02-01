When candidate qualifying ended Friday, Jan. 28, the Marshall County Democratic Party announced they had a slate of two county candidates, two state candidates, 20 county party executive candidates, and three state party executive committee candidates.
County candidates
Retired police chief Anthony Nunnelley of Guntersville is running for sheriff. The 30-year law enforcement professional has served in just about every position from police dispatcher, jailer and patrolman to leadership positions including police chief of Grant and Cleveland, Alabama. Nunnelley has pledged accountability as one of his main platforms.
Medical professional Nell Hannon of Grant will make a second attempt to be the county coroner. In 2018 she campaigned on issues that have since been implemented by the county to streamline the coroner’s office. Hannon is a certified nurse practitioner and has no ties to funeral homes which assures voters that she has no conflict of interest, financial or otherwise.
The Marshall County Democratic Executive Committee drew eight candidates from commission district one: Susan McKenney, Regina Coleman, Anita Slaughter, Sharon McClendon Price, Steve Bennett, Jim Coleman, Terry Kirkland and Dustin Hollaway; seven candidates from district two: Nell Hannon, Cynthia Dillard, Colleen J. Garrett, Elizabeth Traynor, Wayne Whitaker, Micky Hunt and Herb Neu; one candidate from district three: Nancy Lennartsson; and four candidates from district four Fran Elmore, Jane Creel, Dana Davis and Ben Alford.
State candidates
Retired pastor Ben Alford of Albertville has qualified to be the Democratic nominee for Alabama House District 26. An avid outdoorsman, Alford also writes a monthly column on religion in The Sand Mountain Reporter. Alford says his love of Alabama and his family history here inspired him to run for the State House of Representatives to give back to the state that has given him so much.
Publisher Herb Neu of Grant is running for Alabama House District 27. Neu believes that “Truth matters” and will prioritize taking care of the needs of the people rather than appeasing special interests. He has previously run for county commissioner in his district.
The three Democrats who qualified for the State Democratic Executive Committee are Dana Davis for House District 26 and Susan McKenney and Dustin Hollaway to represent House District 27.
Meet the Candidates
The Marshall County Democratic Club will host a Meet the Candidates night on Tuesday, March 1 at the Guntersville Public Library. Local candidates along with statewide candidates will be on hand to distribute their campaign materials, accept donations and signup volunteers.
Not all Democrats will have party opposition therefore will not appear on the May 24 Primary Election ballot. Individual candidate announcements from the Democrats will provide detailed information.
