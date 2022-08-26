William C. Fethke
Boaz
William C. Fethke passed away at home surrounded by his family on Aug. 16, 2022.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 160 Dano Drive Boaz, Al. 35956 with David Sauls officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Fethke; two sons, Billy Fethke and Christopher Fethke; grandchildren, Gabrile and Sammy Fethke; two sisters, Georgia Ayers and Lillian Bower; brothers, Robert and Francis Webb; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard “Coach” Cole
Albertville
Richard “Coach” Cole, 77, of Albertville, died Aug. 23, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church Albertville, with Bro. Chris Johnston officiating. Burial will follow a Marshall Memorial Gardens with Adams Brown Service directing.
Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Cole; sons, Jason Cole and Nathan Cole; sister, Sharon Yount; brothers, James Cole (Annette) and Thomas Cole (Carolyn); and two grandchildren.
Margie Edwards
Albertville
Margie Edwards, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 24, 2022, at Barfield Health Care.
Services were Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Neal Chamblee; daughters, Michelle Edwards, Sheila Lang and Jan Patterson; sons, Randy Benefield (Peggy) and Jeff Chamblee (Zanne); sister, Sue Abbott Sexton; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Jessie McDowell
Boaz
Jessie McDowell, 76, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial at Happy Hill Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Pullen officiated.
Mrs. McDowell is survived by her son, Michael McDowell (Michelle); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Childers, and Patricia Bishop; and a host of nieces and nephews.
