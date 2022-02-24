An Albertville woman and church youth group leader faces serious sex-abuse charges.
Allison Brianna Cookston Stone, 26, of Albertville, was arrested Wednesday by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a weeklong investigation into child sexual abuse allegations.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said during a press conference Thursday Stone – a youth leader at Church of God of Union Assembly – had allegedly been in a months-long relationship with a 15-year-old Boaz High School student who was a member of her youth group.
She was charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse and taken to the Marshall County Jail where she was able to post a $60,000 property bond late Wednesday night, Sims said.
A tip from a concerned citizen sparked the investigation, Sims said.
“This case is alarming,” Sims said. “We believe it had been going on for some time without the victim’s parent’s knowledge.
“We don’t believe the parents knew of the sexual nature of the relationship between the boy and woman.”
Sims said the ages of the pair determined the charges against Stone.
“The age of consent in Alabama is 16,” he said.
“To involve anyone in a leadership capacity like this is alarming. It is against the law.
“For her to have done this is a violation of public trust.”
Sims said an investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed against her.
The victim was interviewed by workers at the Child Advocacy Center and the Department of Human Resources is also involved in the case.
Stone has a 4-year-old daughter, investigators said. DHR continues to be involved with the family.
As a condition of Stone’s bond, she is not allowed any contact with the victim. Sims said it will be up to church officials to determine if she remains active in any capacity at the church.
Sims said Stone will have a preliminary hearing and her case may be presented to an upcoming grand jury. Neither have been scheduled as of Thursday.
