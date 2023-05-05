Well-known country music artist, Tanya Tucker, won a Grammy award for her best-selling song, “Bring My Flowers Now.” The song instructs people to take flowers to their loved ones while they are living, instead of when they are gone.
It’s a beautiful song and like most women, I enjoy receiving flowers. Any kind of bloom will do…roses, lilies, carnations…even wildflowers and dandelions from my grandsons put a smile on my face. My momma loved flowers, too. I remember as a child, picking armfuls of the honeysuckles that grew on the pasture fence behind our garden. I arranged them in Mason jars and she put them in every room of our house. When I was grown, I always bought a bouquet of fresh flowers for her Mother’s Day gift as well as for her birthday.
I enjoy giving flowers to the ladies in my family on special occasions but unlike Tanya Tucker, I believe in taking them to my loved ones who are gone as well. It’s a ritual I was taught as a child and it’s a custom I still cherish today. It’s my way of honoring the men and women who taught me so much about life and gave me unconditional love and support.
Decoration Day is a southern tradition that most folks around here celebrate. It’s a time to show respect for our ancestors and to reminisce about days gone by. Every cemetery has its’ own special day on the weekends in the months of May and June and by the Fourth of July, every graveyard in the South is blooming and bursting with color.
I always go the local flower discount store each year around the middle of April. Every time I walk inside the old building it never fails to hit me hard that I am surrounded by others who have also lost a loved one…a father, a mother, a sister…a child. We are all in the same boat together… searching for the perfect memorial for our loved ones.
While I would love to buy arrangements for all my family members, it would be near impossible. I have hundreds of cousins, aunts and uncles who are buried across three counties and some even in other states. I come from a very large family…my mom and dad each had eleven brothers and sisters and they all have passed away. A lot of my cousins are gone, too.
So, every year I have to be selective with my purchases. The first item on my list is always the spray for my parents. They are buried together, so I purchase a “saddle” that fits on top of their monument. This year, I chose a beautiful yellow and orange arrangement. They are buried at Memory Hill Cemetery in Albertville and Decoration Day there isn’t until the third Sunday of the month.
My next selection is an arrangement for my sister, Brenda. She has only been gone four years, but it seems like an eternity. She loved yellow roses, so I make sure to choose a pot filled with her favorites. Brenda is buried at Liberty Cemetery at Painter and their Decoration Day is this Sunday.
I have several Williams kinfolk buried there at Liberty and I buy a little something for a few of their graves. My dad’s parents are there…their single tombstones are old and faded because they have been gone a long time. Grandma Williams died when I was just a young child and Grandpa Williams died all the way back in the 1940s...long before I was born.
I get small bouquets for some of my aunt’s…Bessie, Beatrice, Mamie and Jewell…as well as a few cousins I cherish the memories of like Kevin, Caroline and Benny. I never met two of my uncles, J.D. and Billy, but I always buy a few blue roses for them out of respect for the love my dad had for his brothers who were taken too soon.
My grandpa and grandma Morrow are buried at Rice Cemetery just past Arab…their decoration day is today, the first Saturday of May. They played a huge role in my childhood, so I make sure to buy a nice spray of flowers for them and also a small one for my Uncle Raymond...he was my favorite when I was growing up.
Whenever I take flowers to the cemeteries of my ancestors, I stay for a moment at each grave and let my memories keep me company a few minutes. Some tears and smiles later, I move on to the next one. It’s still hard to see some of their names inscribed on the cold stone, but I hold my Williams chin up and carry on.
I’m sure over the next few years I will get a couple bouquets of flowers on special occasions. It always brightens my day. I also hope my children continue the custom of Decoration Day after I am gone…my youngest son and daughter say they will. I don’t care what color the flowers are...just as long as they bring a few and remember the mother who loved them all so much.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
