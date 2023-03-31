The Marshall County Animals Shelter is offering free adoptions from now until May 1, which is when the recently approved shelter procedures including a new euthanasia policy go into effect.
The Marshall County Commission voted March 22 to approve a new set of rules and guidelines for the animal shelter. While the county has previously claimed the shelter to be “no-kill,” the new rules would require any dog housed in the shelter to be put down after 60 days, regardless of health.
While the shelter is currently undergoing some renovations, Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks said the shelter maxes out at 40 dogs. In February, he said the shelter was housing 38 dogs with many more being cared for by a third party — 67 total over 60 days — at the county’s expense for a rough total of $10,000 per month.
“We’re spending $10,000 a month on doggie daycare,” said District 1 Commissioner Ronnie Shumate, who proposed the 60-day limit at a previous commission meeting.
With dozens of dogs facing euthanasia if not adopted or rescued out by May 1, County Attorney Clint Maze told The Reporter some details about how to carry out the new policy still need to be worked out by commissioners.
“That was not decided in the meeting,” Maze said. “The particulars will have to be worked through as May 1 approaches.”
The shelter is located on Abbott Road in Albertville and is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
