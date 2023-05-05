Whether you pop a tent, tow a trailer, or spend a few nights glamping, the pull of the great outdoors is almost too tempting to resist. So why not give in and enjoy a long weekend or even a week camping at Lake Guntersville?
We spend so many hours every day confined behind a desk and staring at a screen that the desire for sunshine can become overwhelming. Summer is here, and it is time to plant your feet on a trail, toss a line in the water, or simply sit and breathe the fresh air.
Camping is America’s most popular way to vacation, and the perfect way to relax and recharge your batteries. Scientists have discovered that being outdoors boosts your energy and your brain power, while also increasing your overall physical health.
You can hike, fish, kayak, horseback ride, and even zipline at a few of our campgrounds. You can golf or swim, really do all the things you would do at any vacation resort without sacrificing the peace of the outdoors.
There will be no traffic, no crowds, no loud neighbors keeping you up at night. Only the occasional boat motor or the sweet call of birds will disturb the quiet.
Some of you think camping is not your idea of a vacation, but for those out there who believe vacations require a real bed, I suggest the latest in camping trends – glamping sites! And Lake Guntersville State Park will have them available soon. Picture the comfy coziness of a hotel room under a large tent with all the comforts of the indoors.
Instead of catching a glimpse of sunset from a window, you can step out your window and immerse yourself in the beauty of that same burst of red and orange.
Food tastes better cooked over an open fire. We know there is a study somewhere that proved this, but if you don’t believe us, stop in, and try one of our smores cooked over a campfire. The team at Marshall County Tourism and Sports will be visiting several of our favorite campgrounds during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13 and would love to share a smore with you.
We will be giving away great camping recipes for you to try on your next camping vacation, along with other camping goodies. You can also register to win a two-night stay in the new glamping sites opening later this summer at Lake Guntersville State Park.
Stop by and say hello at Sand Mountain Park, Wednesday, May 10 from noon to 2 p.m.; Cathedral Caverns campground, Thursday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Lake Guntersville State Park Campground that same day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or catch us Friday, May 12 at Riverview Campground from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
And, from all of us at Marshall County Tourism and Sports – happy camping!
