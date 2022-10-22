HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two teams from The Reporter’s coverage area earned berths in next week’s AHSAA Elite Eight State Volleyball Championships on the strength of their performances in the North Super Regional at the Von Braun Center.
Geraldine grabbed the North No. 3 seed in Class 3A, while Fyffe claimed the North No. 4 seed in 2A.
In 2A, head coach Avery Collins’ Red Devils collide with Bayshore Christian in the State quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 25 at noon at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The winner battles the Pleasant Valley/Tuscaloosa Academy winner in the semifinals at 6.
Head coach Renee Bearden’s Bulldogs meet Prattville Christian in the 3A State quarterfinals Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. The winner advances to the semifinals at 3 p.m. against the Ohatchee/Opp winner.
Boaz, Douglas and Guntersville in 5A, along with West End in 2A, reached the North Super Regional but failed to qualify for State.
CLASS 2A NORTH
First-round pairings
Lindsay Lane (21-24) 3, Westminster-Oak Mountain (14-10) 0
Holly Pond (28-17) 3, Ider (15-16) 0
Pleasant Valley (38-13) 3, Sand Rock (33-10) 2
Lexington (30-19) 3, Lamar County (30-6) 2
Hatton (41-13) 3, Winston County (25-18) 0
Donoho (38-14) 3, West End (6-17) 0
Fyffe (20-25) 3, Cold Springs (18-26) 1
Altamont (22-14) 3, Falkville (11-7) 2
Quarterfinal round
Lindsay Lane (22-24) 3, Holly Pond (28-18) 1
Pleasant Valley (39-13) 3, Lexington (30-20) 2
Donoho (39-14) 3, Hatton (41-14) 1
Fyffe (21-25) 3, Altamont (22-15) 2
Semifinal round
Pleasant Valley (40-13) 3, Lindsay Lane (22-25) 0
Donoho (40-14) 3, Fyffe (21-26) 0
Championship
Donoho (41-14) 3, Pleasant Valley (40-14) 0
Consolation
Lindsay Lane (23-25) 3, Fyffe (21-27) 0
CLASS 3A NORTH
First-round pairings
Plainview (59-10) 3, Carbon Hill (10-25) 0
Danville (56-16) 3, Clements (16-21) 0
Susan Moore (47-8) 3, Piedmont (17-13) 0
Westbrook Christian (36-5) 3, Colbert County (9-23) 0
Glencoe (22-23) 3, Colbert Heights (24-24) 0
Ohatchee (40-10) 3, Brindlee Mountain (13-29) 0
Lauderdale County (31-22) 3, Vinemont (25-11) 0
Geraldine (30-15) 3, Winfield (14-16) 0
Quarterfinal round
Plainview (60-10) 3, Danville (56-17) 1
Susan Moore (48-8) 3, Westbrook Christian (36-6) 0
Ohatchee (41-10) 3, Glencoe (22-24) 0
Geraldine (31-15) 3, Lauderdale County (31-23) 1
Semifinal round
Plainview (61-10) 3, Susan Moore (48-9) 0
Ohatchee (42-10) 3, Geraldine (31-16) 0
Championship
Ohatchee (43-10) 3, Plainview (61-11) 2
Consolation
Geraldine (32-16) 3, Susan Moore (48-10) 0
CLASS 5A NORTH
First-round pairings
Arab (45-12) 3, Pleasant Grove (5-16) 0
Alexandria (41-12) 3, Madison Academy (30-22) 1
Hayden (32-13) 3, Boaz (35-26) 1
Lawrence County (34-21) 3, Springville (24-26) 0
Brewer (41-14) 3, Leeds (18-16) 0
Jasper (50-9) 3, Douglas (28-13) 0
Westminster Christian (41-9) 3, Southside-Gadsden (34-26) 1
Guntersville (40-19) 3, Ramsay (20-17) 0
Quarterfinals
Arab (46-12) 3, Alexandria (41-12) 0
Lawrence County (35-21) 3, Hayden (32-14) 0
Jasper (51-9) 3, Brewer (41-15) 2
Westminster Christian (42-9) 3, Guntersville (40-20) 0
Semifinals
Arab (47-12) 3, Lawrence County (35-22) 0
Westminster Christian (43-9) 3, Jasper (51-10) 1
Championship
Westminster Christian (44-9) 3, Arab (47-13) 1
Consolation
Jasper (52-10) 3, Lawrence County (35-23) 2
