Birty Lee “Boots” Gant Hicks
Albertville
Birty Lee “Boots” Gant Hicks, 96, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service was at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Geraldine Cemetery. Bro. Andy Brown officiated and special speakers were Jordan Hicks and Maddie Glassco.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Ann Hillsman and Donnie Lee Hicks (Suzanne); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister; Mae Gant Bagwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Glenda Clem Leeth
Altoona
Glenda Clem Leeth, 69, of Altoona, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She is survived by a sister, Brenda Webb; and a brother, Jonathan Clem (Debra).
The family has chosen cremation and a there will be no service at this time. Boaz Carr Funeral Home assisted the family.
Myron Pack Norris
Boaz
Mrs. Myron Pack Norris, 75, of Boaz, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services were held on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at noon in the Blessing Cemetery with Dustin Brock officiating.
Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband, Mancel Norris, of Boaz; sons and daughter-in-law, Jim Norris, of Boaz, and Todd and Amelia Norris, of Arab; daughters and sons-in-law, Marla and Rickey Daniel, of Albertville, and Monica and Billy Huguley, of Boaz; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Nathan and Nancy Pack, of Birmingham.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Blessing Cemetery Fund.
