Barbara Parker
Bouldin
Formerly of Albertville
Mrs. Barbara Parker ww, 85, of Cartersville, Ga. formerly of Albertville, died on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Maple Ridge Health Care Center.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Shannon Pullen officiating. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Bouldin is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha Bouldin Wallace and Ray of Georgia; two grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
Brandon Nixon
Albertville
Brandon Nixon, 40, of Albertville, died February 12, 2023, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his spouse, Beth Bigbee; daughters, Baylee Nixon (Jaylon Wycoff) and Zoie Gauthier; sons, Dalton Nixon and Cam Gauthier; parents, Dennis and Donna Nixon; sister, Lindsey Jackson; brother, Brian Cahela (Annie); and a grandchild.
Linda “Jean” Stewart Johnson
Mrs. Linda “Jean” Stewart Johnson, age 78, died on February 11, 2023.
She is survived by daughters, Kelli Johnson, Kimberly Johnson, and Kasey (Tim) Burt; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Stewart; a host of nieces and nephews; four grandchildren; and a host of chosen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Dustin Brock officiated.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Blessing Church of Christ or Second Chance Animal Shelter.
Kenneth Ray Vincent
Albertville
Kenneth Ray Vincent, 61, of Albertville, died February 11, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Tyler Randolph officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Mawyer; daughter, Yelonda Nance (Jonathan) and Katie Horton; sons, Kenneth Ray Vincent Jr., Darrell Roden, Dennis Roden and Zack Mawyer (Allison); sister, Rebecca Helton; brothers, Michael Vincent and Joe Vincent; 16 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Margie Wooten
Gadsden
Margie Wooten, 79, of Gadsden, died February 11, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Monday, February 13, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark Williams officiating.
Survivors include her husband, John Wooten; daughters, Penny Ellis (Jerry), Ann Banks (Tiger), Becky Roberts, Lovietta Williams (Dewey), and Susie Southerland (Rudy); sons, Yancy Baugh (Nana), Daniel Baugh (Lisa), Ronnie Baugh (Nicci), James Wooten (Charlene), Ricky Williams and Mark Williams (Ginger); a daughter-on-law, Pam Baugh; 42 grandchildren; 66 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Marion Hill
Altoona
Marion Hill, 98, of Altoona, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Dr. Alan Willis, Col. Ray Fitzgerald and Rev. Eric Snead will officiate the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Mr. Hill is survived by his daughter, Marsha Willis (Keith); 11 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
Marvin “Junior”
Holder
Albertville
Marvin “Junior” Holder, 88, of Albertville, died February 12, 2023, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Benny Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in Nixon Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Holder; daughter, Sherry Holder (Tony Driskill); a sister, Iva Anthony; and a grandchild.
Mary Odham
Albertville
Mary Odham, 80, of Albertville, died February 12, 2023, at her home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Parsons (Ronnie Scott); a son, Terry Lee Odham; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
