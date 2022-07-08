A new wedding venue located in Boaz will open for business on July 17. The Prayer Rock Wedding Venue at Walker’s Bluff is owned by Kristy and Joey Walker and features a chapel, wedding barn, pavilion, welcome center and observation deck. With the slogan “Begin your greatest love story at Prayer Rock,” the Walker’s hope to create a space to share with the community that is as magical to them as the bluff is for their family.
Joey Walker grew up and rode horses on the bluff with his family and met Kristy in the third grade. They were married on the same bluff just a half-mile down from their new venue, and continued visiting it with their two sons every Sunday to take in the view and talk.
The Walkers bought the property and built and cleared everything themselves, even a new home for their family. The first building as you drive up to the area is a welcome center that has an office to discuss different packages and wedding plans with customers, a dressing area and bathroom for outdoor weddings or events at the chapel and observation deck.
The Chapel is an old-fashioned, church- inspired venue and includes a handcrafted wooden pulpit and an aged bronze chandelier. The highlight of the chapel is the 8-foot double glass doors that open to a small deck overlooking the bluff. The chapel holds up to 150 guests. Just up the concrete walkway is the timber-framed pavilion. With accommodations of up to 75 people with tables and chairs provided, the pavilion is perfect for outdoor events.
The Wedding Barn is a modern white barn that holds up to 200 guests. It is air-conditioned and has its own parking lot to the side of the barn. Some of the barn’s amenities include: handicap accessible restrooms, a full portable bar and furnished dressing rooms for both the bride and groom. The barn also features a fully equipped kitchen with an ice machine, food warmer, prep table and industrial-sized refrigerator. The observation deck is located to the right of the pavilion, and can be used for an outdoor ceremony space. Located on top of Prayer Rock, the deck has two levels with a 180 degree view overlooking the bluff.
The venue plans to be open to all events except birthday parties. The Walkers hope to hold Sunday services at their chapel for the local small churches to enjoy the view they have.
For more information on the venue, visit their website at http://www.prayerrockweddings.com.
