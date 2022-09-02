An informal organizational meeting and sing-through workshop for Black Tie Christmas 2022 will be Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2:00 p.m., and Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 5-6 at 6:30 p.m. This preview session, including new music selections, will take place in Reception Room No. 1 at the WBS Playhouse, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way, Guntersville.
The highly successful Black Tie Christmas Choral Concert from 2015 will return to the Whole Backstage mainstage with director and conductor Johnny Brewer, with a community holiday concert on December 8, 9, 10 and 11.
“There are no formal auditions to sing in this group. A love of singing in a choral setting is all that is needed. You don’t even have to read music. This sing-through is simply a gathering of folks to listen and sing along with some of the music associated with the upcoming concert. Hopefully it will give everyone a sense of what music will be performed and if people decide not to be a part, then it will be a fun time to just sing through some Christmas music. Everyone is welcome and attending this meeting does not commit you to this project,” says Director Johnny Brewer.
Black Tie Christmas is an original musical production compiled by Mr. Brewer. The 1 1⁄2 hour special concert combines beloved sacred and secular holiday classics with solos and choral ensemble selections. Ages 13 and above who have a maturity about them could possibly participate in the larger choral numbers. New and former Black Tie choral members are invited to participate.
For more information call the WBS office at 256.582.7469, the Whole Backstage website at www.wholebackstage.com or e-mail Mr. Brewer at btbwbs@bellsouth.net.
