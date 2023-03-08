ALBERTVILLE — Guntersville hosted the second annual Wildcat Cup last weekend at Sand Mountain Park.
The tournament, originally slated for Friday and Saturday, was forced into one full day of action due to Friday’s inclement weather.
Crossville claimed the varsity boys championship by going 3-0 on the day. Three clean sheets by keeper Cristian Rodriguez and dominant performances by defenders Ivan Lopez, Steven Juan and Martin Negrete powered Crossville to shutout wins over Coosa Christian, Oneonta and Scottsboro.
Against Coosa Christian in the quarterfinals, Andres Nava netted two goals while Luis Lopez and Cesar Franco added one each for a 4-0 victory.
Crossville faced Oneonta in the semifinal match. The only goal of the match came off the foot of Juan.
Crossville faced area foe Scottsboro in the championship match. Negrete scored late in the first half off a set play. Negrete’s goal was the only one required as the defense held strong, and the midfield possessed the ball for a majority of the game to hold the Wildcats, who had scored six goals in their previous two games, scoreless.
Other teams in the varsity division included Arab, Fultondale, Scottsboro and Lee of Huntsville.
