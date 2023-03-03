BOAZ – As the first month of the schedule draws to a close and ACCC play approaches, the Snead State Community College Baseball team is off to a 4-6 start to the 2023 campaign.
The Parsons jumped out to a 1-3 start to the season in a four-game series against East Mississippi Community College. In their lone victory, Snead State blew out East Mississippi 16-4.
Alex Johnson went 4-of-5 at the plate, tallying 6 RBIs, 2 runs and 1 HR on 4 hits. Trey Higgins finished 3-of-4, including 4 runs, 3 RBIs and a HR on 3 hits. Mason Cooper and Luke McNeil also had a HR apiece.
On the mound, Brock Hill pitched three innings and picked up the win. He allowed 1 H, 2 ER, and pitched 6 strikeouts.
Baker Green pitched 2 innings in relief, recorded 4 strikeouts, allowed 4 BB, 2 Runs, 1 ER, 1 H. Jarett Mason and Cody King pitched an inning apiece, got 2 strikeouts, allowed 1 BB.
The Parsons also picked up wins against Itawamba 12-8, Coastal Alabama-North 12-8 and Lurleen B. Wallace 5-3.
Snead State head coach Casey Underwood said a highlight of the season so far was the team’s ability to score and play with consistency at the plate.
Through 10 games played, Higgins leads the ACCC with 5 home runs, and he has the fifth-most RBIs.
Carter Frederick currently has the second-best batting average in the ACCC with a .526.
“Carter is our best hitter, and he is playing well and seeing it well right now,” Underwood said. “Trey has been a good pick up for our team. Darren Cho is really hot right now, batting .423.”
As a team, Snead State leads the ACCC with 15 home runs and ranks third in batting average with a .321.
But with conference play around the corner, Underwood said he wants to see improvement defensively and also wants better team chemistry.
“Mason Cooper has done a great job behind the plate and is working hard,” Underwood said. “On the mound, Jeb Battle has gotten much better with each outing.
“We just need to keep working to get better each day, and I believe the more we play, the better we’ll be,” he added.
“We are still learning about each other and working on playing as a team. We have been able to score some runs, but we have to find ways not to give up more runs than we score.”
After a three-game stretch, the Parsons will officially open ACCC play Thursday, March 9, at Lawson State. The back-half of the four-game series will be played at Snead State on Saturday, March 11. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon; the second game starts at 2 p.m.
For the full baseball schedule, or to learn more about Snead State Athletics, visit https://www.sneadathletics.com.
