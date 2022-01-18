A dog owned by a Guntersville woman at the center of a dog bite case will be euthanized.
Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Chris Abel issued a ruling Monday based on testimony heard during a bench trial Friday.
In his ruling, Abel said Havoc – owned by Valina Jackson – attacked Teri Angel on Sept. 17 inside Jackson’s home without provocation, and that attack was “a continuous attack that likely would have continued but for Valina Jackson being able to eventually stop the attack.” The injuries Angel sustained “were severe, however, the Court is reasonably satisfied would have been worse” had the attack not been stopped.”
Abel deemed Havoc to be a “dangerous dog” that caused “severe injuries to the head and arms of Teri Lynn Angel.”
Abel ordered Havoc to be humanely euthanized as soon as any post-trial appeals expire. The dog will remain impounded in the custody of Guntersville Animal Hospital and Jackson will reimburse the city of Guntersville for all costs and expenses of impounding, feeding and caring or treating Havoc.
Abel heard the trial after receiving a motion in early January to expedite a trail involving Havoc from Jackson and Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yost.
Abel heard three hours of testimony Friday, including from Jackson’s son and brother, and a registered nurse in charge of Havoc’s care while at Guntersville Animal Hospital.
The defense rested its case just after 1 p.m. without hearing any testimony from Jackson.
Angel testified she called Jackson to tell her she would be at Jackson’s home at about 1:30 p.m. She said after knocking on the door, Jackson yelled for her to come in. Havoc was on a couch just inside the door. She said Havoc immediately “bumped into her” causing a bruise.
She testified although she had been inside Jackson’s home a number of times and has played fetch with Havoc frequently, something was “off” that day with Havoc and she felt uneasy.
“I thought it wouldn’t end well if I threw his toy that day,” Angel testified.
She tearfully recalled how Havoc – without any provocation – attacked her, biting her head, shaking her until a large portion of her scalp ripped from her head. She said Havoc continued to attack her, leaving injuries to her arms and legs.
“I’m mores surprised I didn’t die that day,” she testified. “I felt faint. There was blood everywhere.
“In one had I held my scalp and in my other hand, I had a wad of paper towels trying to stop the bleeding to my head.”
Angel called a friend to pick her up from Jackson’s home and take her to Marshall Medical Center North.
“They couldn’t do anything for me,” Angel said. “I was sent to Huntsville Hospital. They put 38 staples in my head. Two weeks later I had a skin graft.”
Today, she still has a large spot on the back of her head that will never grow hair again, Angel testified.
She claims to continually suffer from two bulging disks in her neck, numbness in her arm and fingertips, pain in her shoulders and elbow since the attack.
She testified she doesn’t know what caused Havoc to attack her.
Also testifying Friday were:
• Hannah Williams, a vet tech assistant from B&A Animal Hospital. She testified Havoc was in a kennel at the hospital and when Williams went to check a neighboring patient, Havoc jumped at the kennel door, attempting to get through the fence.
“I was afraid if that cage wasn’t there, he would get me,” Williams said.
• Tammy Rizzo, a friend of both Angel and Jackson, testified how she arrived at Jackson’s home at Angel’s request soon after the attack.
“I was asked not to say it was Havoc that attacked her,” Rizzo said. “She had a dog that was shot by police in the past. When we left for the hospital, (Jackson) asked us not to say it was Havoc.”
Rizzo said she had been told in the past by Jackson that Havoc had bitten or been overly aggressive with at least three other people before he attacked Angel.
“I wasn’t there when Havoc bit them,” Rizzo said. “I was told he bit (Jackson’s) ex-husband and another person.”
• Melia Miller, registered veterinary nurse at Guntersville Animal Hospital, testified regarding four separate incidents where Havoc had been aggressive with staff members and attacked another dog at the hospital.
Dec. 4 and 5, Havoc lunged at Miller as she passed by his kennel, and the next day he grabbed a hose while workers were cleaning his kennel, leaving marks on the spray head.
After the Dec. 5 incident, Miller told other staff members not to interact with Havoc, leaving Miller as the only staff member to work with him.
On Dec. 12, Havoc took a “very aggressive” stance over his food bowl as Miller attempted to feed him. She tipped food through the kennel bars instead of entering the kennel.
On Dec. 14, Havoc was able to release a hook keeping his kennel door closed and attacked another dog held in the hospital. Miller said staff members arrived to work to find Havoc on the other dog, with blood over the floor and walls and injuries to the other dog’s head and chin.
“If Havoc was a private customer, he wouldn’t be allowed to stay with us,” Miller said.
• Jackson’s brother, Chris Jackson, and son, Jordan Bolding, testified neither one had seen Havoc be aggressive or bit anyone. Both men said they had no qualms being around the dog, although neither has been to see the dog since the attack.
• The final witness to testify was Marshall County Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks.
Hooks’ lengthy testimony included him stating he performed four tests on Havoc and didn’t believe him to be a dangerous dog. Those tests included playing with Havoc, general observations, obedience, feeding Havoc and taking away food.
“After performing those tests, I didn’t feel it necessary to perform other tests,” Hooks said.
He testified he was asked to evaluate the dog as part of the investigation into the attack.
“I was not concluding if Havoc was dangerous or not, I was only giving information of what happened at the evaluation,” he said.
Case background
On Sept. 17, Angel visited Jackson at her home in Guntersville. After she entered the home, she was greeted by an apparently playful Havoc, who brought her one of his toys, she said. However, in an instant, Havoc reportedly attacked Angel, tearing off part of her scalp and leaving deep bite marks in her arms. Angel was taken to the hospital by a friend to have her wounds treated.
A court hearing was held on Oct. 20 in Guntersville Municipal Court to determine the dog’s fate.
Marshall County Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks reportedly testified that, after giving the dog four tests, he did not believe it to be dangerous or vicious.
Sometime during the following night, Havoc was stolen from the Marshall County Animal Shelter. According to Hooks, the fence where the dog was being kept had been cut.
Jackson was arrested Nov. 3 along with two other suspects in connection to the dog going missing from the shelter. She and the other two suspects — Kevin Dewayne Allison, Jr., 30, of Albertville; and Richard Tyler Johnson, 27, of Albertville — were charged with obstructing governmental operations, third-degree criminal trespass and third-degree criminal mischief. Though Judge Mitchell expressed frustration at Jackson’s alleged behavior, any potential criminal actions by Jackson before, during or after the attack on Sept. 17 would be the subject of a separate trial.
On Nov. 10, Judge Mitchell issued his ruling that Havoc was to be humanely euthanized barring a successful appeal from Jackson. At that time, Jackson was uncertain whether or not she would pursue an appeal. However, last week, she reportedly requested to appeal the case in front of a jury.
