An Attalla woman has been arrested on assault and attempted murder charges follow-ing an unusual call for help.
Etowah County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Duck Springs Chevron on March 16 after reports of a vehicle striking the building, and a female had stabbed and possibly hit someone with her vehicle were received.
Once deputies arrived the female suspect had left the scene. Deputies found two victims, including a male subject with a minor puncture wound to his chest and a female with an injured hand and fingers.
Horton said investigators identified the female suspect as Tiffany Garrison, 35. Deputies determined she had four children in the vehicle with her when the attacks allegedly occurred.
Investigator Shannon Thomas was able to make contact with Garrison on the phone and she turned herself in to Investigators at a church in the Sand Valley area.
The children reportedly in the vehicle during the alleged assaults were located at a residence in Sand Valley. All four children were uninjured and safe, and the Department of Human Resources was summoned to take the children into custody while a safety plan was created.
Horton said Tiffany Garrison was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and other charges are pending the outcome of the investigation. She is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.
Investigator Shannon Thomas stated that all involved parties knew each other, and this was not a random act. No further danger to the community is expected.
Nothing further will be released at this time due to the going investigation. More information will be released at the conclusion of the investigation, Horton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.