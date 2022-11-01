SARDIS CITY, Ala. — Sardis ended its season on a winning note with a 16-14 victory over Etowah County rival Hokes Bluff in prep football on Friday, Oct. 28 in Sardis City.
The Lions finished the year at 4-6, in the process winning three more games than the past two seasons combined. Sardis went 1-9 last year and 0-10 in 2020. It was also the program’s first victory over Hokes Bluff since the 2015 season.
The Lions jumped out to a 16-0 lead courtesy of Brian Chapman’s 2-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion pass to Eli Morton at 6:44 of the first quarter, and Chapman’s 10-yard scoring strike to Blaze Gerhart and two-point conversion pass to Carson Gillilan at 6:21 of the second frame.
The Eagles (4-6) drew within eight points via Bryce Whitaker’s 4-yard TD run and Conner Masters’ two-point conversion pass to Jaylen Simmons with 1:11 left before halftime.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Hokes Bluff cut the deficit to 16-14 on Whitaker’s 12-yard touchdown run at 10:51 of the fourth. The ensuing two-point conversion attempt failed, however, and the Lion defense kept the visitors off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
Chapman was 12-for-26 passing for 74 yards. Morton had five receptions for 51 yards, while Gerhart caught two for 24. Gerhart paced the Sardis ground game with 87 yards on 22 carries.
Levi Martin led the Lions’ defense with six tackles. Luke Martin, Bryan Gramajo and Parker Stephens each grabbed an interception for Sardis.
For Hokes Bluff, Masters completed 8-of-22 passing attempts for 119 yards. Anderson Morgan had five receptions for 99 yards. Whitaker rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries, while Noah Sprayberry ran 10 times for 39 yards.
