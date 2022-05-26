Snead State's softball team saw its season come to an end late Wednesday night, falling to Chattanooga State by a 7-3 final in the second round of the elimination bracket at the Junior College Softball World Series.
Snead State finishes 11th at the tournament, ends the year with a record of 37-27, and became just the second team in the school's softball history to make the national tournament. They also became the first team in school history to win a game at the national tournament after defeating Crowder College by a 1-0 final earlier on Wednesday.
Against Chattanooga State, the Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run from Maggie Knight, who homered again in the fourth inning to make it 2-0.
Snead was able to saw the Chattanooga State lead in half in the bottom of the fourth when Julia Hurley reached on an error with two outs, bringing home Blakely Burr to make it 2-1. The Parsons had two runners on after the error, but were unable to get the tying hit.
The score remained 2-1 until the top of the sixth when the Tigers Jade Gainer connected for a solo home run, their third of the game.
Chattanooga State then put the game to rest with four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Snead State's Chloe Chisenall belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh for the final margin. The Parson were held to five hits in the loss.
Snead pitcher Madison Wright took the loss, pitching all three games for the Parsons at the tournament, and finishing her season with a school-record 295 strikeouts on the season and a mark of 24-10.
In other action at the tournament, Wallace State kept its season alive with an 8-1 win over Butler (KS) in their first game Wednesday, then topped Lake Land by a 5-1 final in their second game. Wallace State advance to play Chattanooga State today in an elimination game.
