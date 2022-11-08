GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville Wildcats’ 20th all-time win against Fairview extended their season for another week, sending them into a Class 5A second-round state playoff matchup against No. 4 Ramsay on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Chorba-Lee Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on FM 95.9.
GHS (9-2) improved to 20-3 against Fairview with a 24-13 triumph Nov. 4. The Wildcats earned just their second road victory in a first-round playoff battle.
“We were pleased to go on the road and get a playoff win against a good team like Fairview,” Guntersville head coach Lance Reese said.
“Eli Morrison was 15-of-15 passing, and we had four receivers who caught passes. Julyon Jordan had 19 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. Julyon has 1,125 yards and 20 touchdowns for the season. When you have success like this, the offensive line has to be doing a good job.
“Fairview has one of the best running backs in the state in Eli Frost. I thought all 11 players on defense ran to the ball well. EJ Havis was our leading tackler. Diego Lugo made a big field goal.”
Havis finished with 12 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Avery Clifton made 6.5 tackles and Cal Bearden and Evan Taylor both five.
On the season, Havis leads the Wildcats with 69.5 tackles. Clifton is second with 61.5, followed by Bearden with 35, Brooks Frazier with 34.5, Treyvon Avery with 33.5 and John Michael McElrath with 33.
Ramsay brings a 9-2 record into Thursday’s contest. The Rams crushed Southside 61-25 in the first round as six different players scored touchdowns.
Tremell Washington completed 8-of-12 passes for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Kameron Keenan went 7-of-9 through the air for 98 yards and a score.
“This will be our fourth time meeting Ramsay in the playoffs,” Reese said. “We are 2-1 against them. Last year they defeated us 28-20.
“Ramsay has an excellent team with speed all over the field. We need to play well defensively and eliminate big plays. Ramsay has scored 10 defensive touchdowns this season. On offense, we have to sustain drives and eliminate turnovers.
“We are excited to be hosting a second-round playoff game against a quality opponent like Ramsay. We will need a great effort in all areas of the game to have success.”
