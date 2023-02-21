ALBERTVILLE — Marshall Christian Academy capitalized on a second-quarter surge to turn a close game into a runaway 61-36 victory over Russell Christian on Friday, Feb. 17 in the varsity boys Sweet 16 of the Alabama Christian Athletic Association substate playoffs.
The Stallions hosted the matchup on their home court at Brashers Chapel.
MCA faces Success, the No. 1 seed from the South, in the ACAA Division 2A State Tournament quarterfinals Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7:15 p.m. at Oxford Civic Center.
Jaxon Peek hit a pair of 3-pointers and Daniel Kappes scored five points in the first quarter for the Stallions, who led 14-12 at the break.
With the Stallions leading 19-13, Vincent Tenchavez’s layup triggered a 14-0 run that propelled them to a 33-13 advantage. Andy Korsmo sank two treys and Peek one during the second quarter, which ended with MCA in front 33-15.
The Stallions’ defense limited Russell Christian to one field goal in the second period
“Our pressure on defense just stopped them, and we held the two best scorers to like five points,” Tenchavez said. “I think our defense is really top-notch.”
The Stallions’ lead ballooned to 49-22 at the third-quarter break. Kappes tossed in six points during the third, and Drake Edmonds drained a 3-pointer.
Marshall Christian’s advantage reached 30 points, at 59-29, on Edmonds’ layup with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Kappes finished with 13 points, leading four Stallions who scored in double figures. Korsmo netted 12, and Karson Duke and Peek both tossed in 10.
Edmonds contributed seven, Brannon McElrath and Tenchavez four each and Garrett Johnson one.
Matt Williams and Kamron Darden both scored 11 for Russell Christian, whose campus is in Meridian, Mississippi.
“We settled in and played really well,” MCA head coach Tracy Cheek said. “We played 14 in the first half and were able to play everybody again in the second half.
“We had the best week of practice we’ve had, and they say you’re supposed to play your best basketball at the end of the year. Real proud of our guys. They executed the game plan.
“This is great for Marshall. The school theme all year has been thinking on the big things. If you don’t ask for the big things, you’re not going to have a chance to get them. We’ll hang a banner with the rest of them up there and go play in the Elite Eight. We’re three wins away from a title, or we can put our stuff up.
“We’ve had a good year, and I’ve been so thrilled to be the principal and to be able to step out here and fill in for Coach [Phillip] James for him to be able to be with his family.”
Cheek praised assistant coaches Rocky Peek and Peyton Cheek for their contributions to the Stallions’ success.
“It’s been an honor to be able to coach with my son this year,” Cheek said. “Peyton getting out of school and now going to work here. That makes me so happy.”
Tenchavez, a senior guard, is making his third trip to the ACAA State Tournament as a varsity Stallion. He’s played in the ACAA State Tournament for MCA every year since the seventh grade.
“We’ve just got to keep having good practices,” Tenchavez said. “We had a really good week of practice. We’ve just got to keep playing defense like we have been. We hold anybody to 36 points, we’re going to win every game.”
