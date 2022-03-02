BIRMINGHAM -- For the better part of three quarters, it looked like the Guntersville Wildcats would roll into Saturday's Class 5A championship game after shooting over 60 percent in the first half.
But Charles Henderson, who has four trips to the state Final Four in the past five years did not go quietly, surging in the second half before Guntersville held on for a 68-60 and their first trip to the championship game since 2000.
"It's been a long, long, long, long season," Guntersville coach Kenny Hill said. "It feels like we've been playing non-stop for a year now. But it's good to be in the championship game. When we were up 36-16 at the half, something just told me this was going too smooth, and eventually we were going to get hit with a little adversity. I give credit to Charles Henderson, because it seemed like they made every shot that they took in the second half. Credit to them, but at the end of the day, I thought we did what we needed to do to preserve victory."
The victory puts Guntersville into Saturday's championship game Legacy Arena in Birmingham, scheduled for 9 a.m. where they will look to capture the first girl's basketball championship in school history.
Sophomore Ivey Marsh opened the game on fire, scoring 13 in the first on her way to 20 points, Olivia Vandergriff continued her torrid postseason with 21, and Tazi Harris controlled the post with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
The Wildcats stretch their winning streak to 17 games with the win, and climb to 29-5 on the season.
Leading by 13 heading to the fourth, things changed in a hurry for the Wildcats who had been well in control to that point.
Makayla Hobdy converted an and-one to get the lead down to 10 before Marsh hit her fourth triple of the game to stretch the lead back to 13. The Trojans again got the lead to 10 before a Vandergriff jumper from the foul line pushed the lead back to 12.
"We just kept telling each other, 'Guys we cannot blow this lead, we cannot blow this lead,' Vandergriff said of the Trojan push. "Ivey played her tail off this game, she was shooting absolutely knock down. It seemed like every time we needed big play, she stepped up and made one."
The game then turned physical, as the Trojans continued to chip away with under five minutes to play. On a loose ball near center court, Guntersville's Brylee Hill and Hobdy tangled on the floor, resulting in a personal foul on Hill along with a technical. Hobdy converted the chances, trimming the lead to four with 4:37 to play.
Guntersville had an answer despite the chaos, making sure four was as close as the Trojans got with Lainie Phillips converting an and-one that stretched the lead to seven. That was followed by two more Wildcat baskets that pushed the lead to 11, before Vandergriff and Marsh iced the game at the stripe.
Out of the gate, the Wildcats were not thrown off by the deep dimensions of Legacy Arena, with Marsh leading the charge on a trio of 3-pointers, helping the Wildcats go 5 of 9 from deep in the first on the way to a 23-6 lead after one. Marsh said after the game that the Wildcats had practiced earlier at Samford's arena, a similar environment, which helped her open the game strong.
In the second, the Wildcats slowed things downa and leaned on the post presence of Harris, who boasted a four-inch height advantage over the tallest Trojan defender. Six points from her in the second sent Guntersville into the locker room with a 36-16 lead.
While the Wildcats seemed like they couldn't miss in the opening, their defense held the Trojans to just 6 of 27 from the floor.
Out of the halftime break, Charles Henderson made its push to get back into the game. With under four to go the Trojans knocked the lead down to 14 before four-straight points from Harris, only for Charles Henderson to net the last five points of the frame to make it 46-33 Guntersville heading to the fourth.
Charles Henderon closes out its season with a mark of 17-10, and were led by a heroic effort from Hobdy, who despite wearing a mask to protect an injury, netted a game-high 26 points. Maidson Ousley was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers, all four makes coming in the second half on her way to 21 points.
With the semifinal victory in the rearview, attention now turns to try to accomplish a goal no team before them at Guntersville has done.
"It's exciting, that was an ugly win but we got it and we're here," Vandergriff added. "Something that Guntersville Lady Wildcats basketball has never done is win a state championship. We're just trying to trail blaze right now and do something that's never been done before. I think we have a really good chance to do that on Saturday."
Despite the 17-game winning streak and spot in the finals, Hill said the team isn't settling for just reaching this point.
"They're young, we don't have any seniors, so we're dealing with a group of girls, that not only is all of this new, but they're young as well," Hill concluded. "I couldn't be more proud of a group of players than I am now. We're not satisfied with where we are, we want to come in here Saturday and give everything we've got no matter who we play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.