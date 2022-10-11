HANCEVILLE, Ala. — Wallace State women’s golf broke a team scoring record and won the Wallace State Fall Invite held recently at Cross Creek Golf Course.
Recording their lowest ever two-day score of 632, the team finished 24 strokes ahead of the second-place team of Southern Union Community College. Calhoun Community College, Jefferson State Community College and Northeast Community College rounded out the top five.
Wallace State’s Hope Harrell, Aidan Haithcock and Sydney Epes finished first, second and third in the tournament. Harrell, a sophomore from Guntersville shot 80 and 74 to win the individual title. Haithcock, a freshman from Homewood shot 78-78 and Epes, a freshman from Water Valley, Miss., shot 77-81. Haithcock and Epes were named to the All-Tournament Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.