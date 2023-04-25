ALBERTVILLE — The Sardis girls and the Boaz boys won championships in the 2023 Class 4A-5A, Section 6 Tennis Tournament that took place April 18-20 at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
The top two finishers in each division qualified for the AHSAA State Tournament scheduled for Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at Mobile Tennis Center.
The Sardis girls edged Donoho 51-47 to continue their reign as section champions. It marked the Lions’ seventh consecutive title.
“What can you say except that these girls know how to win. You better not ever count them out,” Sardis head coach Amanda Johnson shared in a Facebook post.
“I’m so proud of their grit and determination. Every win and point counted in this one. It came down to the final two double matches and we had to win both. Both the #1 and #2 doubles teams won their matches within 60 seconds of each other. I have never seen a finish like that one before. State Bound!”
Boaz dominated the boys division, winning eight of the nine titles.
Final team standings, along with singles and doubles champions, from the Section 6 event were:
GIRLS DIVISION
Sardis, 51
Donoho, 47
Douglas, 26
Boaz, 14
Cherokee County, 5
Etowah, 4
Jacksonville, 0
Southside, 0
No. 1 singles: Caroline Johnson, Sardis, defeated Claire Hillman, Donoho, 6-3, 6-3
No. 2 singles: McKenzie Williams, Sardis, def. Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, 6-3, 6-2
No. 3 singles: Jayden Johnson, Sardis, def. Mary Marshall Perry, Donoho, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 singles: Emily Humphries, Sardis, def. Cyra Burks, Douglas, 6-2, 6-2
No. 5 singles: Blair Kitchen, Donoho, def. Clair Banes, Boaz, 6-0, 6-0
No. 6 singles: Anne Marie Harris, Donoho, def. Makala Holland, Sardis, 7-5, 6-1
No. 1 doubles: Caroline Johnson/Jayden Johnson, Sardis, def. Claire Hillman/Lily Grace Draper, Donoho, 1-6, 6-4, 10-2
No. 2 doubles: McKenzie Williams/Emily Humphries, Sardis, def. Mary Marshall Perry/Avery Barnett, Donoho, 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: Blair Kitchen/Anne Marie Harris, Donoho, def. Cyra Burks/Jesa Leigh Bonds, Douglas, 6-3, 6-0
BOYS DIVISION
Boaz, 60
Southside, 29
Sardis, 27
Douglas, 24
Donoho, 7
Cherokee County, 0
Jacksonville, 0
No. 1 singles: Anderson Lambert, Boaz, def. Lincoln Young, Sardis, 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles: Alex Butler, Boaz, def. Cayden Reason, Southside, 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Grant Jones, Boaz, def. Wesley Norton, Douglas, 6-2, 0-6, 17-15
No. 4 singles: Isaac Butler, Boaz, def. Hayden Bain, Southside, 6-0, 6-3
No. 5 singles: Eli Golson, Boaz, def. Diego Mondragon, Sardis, 6-3, 6-2
No. 6 singles: Raigin Franks, Boaz, def. Bryson Martin, Sardis, 6-4, 5-7, 10-6
No. 1 doubles: Anderson Lambert/Isaac Butler, Boaz, def. Lincoln Young/Lyndon Young, Sardis, 6-0, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Grant Jones/Eli Golson, Boaz, def. Wesley Norton/Carlos Vidal, Douglas, 3-6, 7-6, 10-8
No. 3 doubles: Reeves Carter/Brody Burnett, Southside, def. Alex Butler/Raigin Franks, Boaz, 6-7, 6-4, 10-6
