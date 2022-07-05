Raymond Guy Hughes
Boaz
Raymond Guy Hughes, 79, of Boaz, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Vincent’s East Hospital
His funeral service was Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Sardis Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth, Rev. Max Roden, Rev. Kevin Brooks officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sardis Baptist Mission Fund.
Mr. Hughes is survived by his wife, Joyce Hughes; children, Pamela (Brad) Knight, Bart (Misty) Hughes, and Lana (Wesley) Watwood; three grandchildren; brother, Hal Hughes; and a sister, Ann Wilkerson.
Monica Pierce
Boaz
Monica Pierce, 42, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Mike Springfield and Rev. Joe Davis officiated her service.
She is survived by her parents, Ricky and Donna Pierce; sister, Dana Jean Pierce; a niece and nephew; two great-nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family has requested no flowers; donations can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Charles “Ken” Sparks
Albertville
Charles “Ken” Sparks, 94, of Albertville, died June 30, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Chris Johnson officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Rachel Sparks; daughters, Candy Moore (Gary), Joan Moore (Pete), Diane Pratt (Dennis Marker) and Julie Chandler; and three grandchildren.
Barbara Mae Henson
Albertville
Barbara Mae Henson, 69, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
A memorial visitation was held Saturday. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Garry Henson; daughter, Joey Hollis (David); two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Frye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.