MONTGOMERY — North-South All-Star squads for the upcoming 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star softball competition have been selected.
The two 18-member teams comprised of 2024 rising seniors were announced by Brandon Dean, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA), on Monday.
Pitcher/infielder Josie Bunch of West End made the North roster. Bunch led the Lady Patriots to an area tournament championship and a berth in the East Regional during the 2023 season.
Coaches for the 2023 All-Star softball squads are:
(North) Christy Ferguson, Danville; Becky Seymour, Moody; Kent Chambers, Bob Jones, administrative coach; (South) Chris Steiner, Brewbaker Tech; Cindy Hawthorne, Brantley; and Susan Barnes, Elba administrative coach.
The North-South All-Star softball competition will be held at Lagoon Park on Wednesday, July 19. The doubleheader will be live streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The North swept last year’s games 6-3 and 10-5 to up its lead in the series to 29-23-3.
