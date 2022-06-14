Boaz head football coach Jeremy Sullivan confirmed on Tuesday morning that defensive assistant Brad Waldrop had been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator.
The spot opened up earlier this summer when former defensive coordinator Steven Hudgins stepped down to take an assistant principal job within the Albertville school district.
Waldrop joined the Pirates ahead of the 2021 season, joining them after stepping down as the head coach at Geraldine.
“I’m proud to have the opportunity,” Waldop said. “It’s a privilege coaching young men and trying to instill in them more about life than just football.”
For Sullivan, the chance to promote from within and continue to build on what Waldrop had already helped with last season was a no-brainer.
“This will be his second year with him,” Sullivan explained. “He’s an experienced guy and has done a really good job running defense for a long, long time, his philosophy and what I want us to do on defense goes together well. He’s a good fit for our players because we didn’t have to change a lot of terminology and stuff and we were doing a lot of stuff that was his defense anyway, so it was a pretty seamless transition with him.”
Waldrop takes over a defense that gave up an average of 22 points per game last season, including five games where they held opponents to 20 points of less, along with a pair of shutouts in league play.
“I’m not real big into titles, so whether I was the coordinator or what, we’re all going to work together to do the best we can to try and meet that common goal of putting a quality defense on the field and trying to win ballgames,” Waldrop said. “The only go we have is to be able to stop them, just try and get the ball back. As far as my mentality on defense, what we’re going to do is try to be fundamentally sound, be a gap-controlled defense. We’re not going to do a whole lot of blitzing, we’ll play a base defense and line up pretty consistently. Just to get where we need to be, try to do our job and get 11 young men on the field and all to do their job well.”
Sullivan also noted that it’s an advantage for the team and players with the hire so late in the coaching cycle, with minimal changes coming from what the players had been working on throughout the spring before Hudgins’ resignation.
“The kids don’t have to relearn, we just keep all that stuff we installed in the spring, it’s the same stuff we’re doing now,” Sullivan added. “We don’t have to make a lot of wholesale changes. There’s a few things we’ll do differently, but he was such a strong influence on the defense last year.”
In addition to the promotion for Waldrop, Sullivan noted that the team had hired assistant coach Derek Snell on defense, who joins the Pirates after spending last season at neighboring Sardis. Snell will work primarily with the secondary this season, and was also hired as a history teacher.
Those hires close out the Boaz coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season, with Sullivan noting how pleased he was to retain as many coaches as the team did despite a number of other opportunities.
“Very happy,” Sullivan concluded. “We had a few guys who had chance to go on to head coaching opportunities and things like that, and aside from Coach Hudgins, they decided this is the best for them, and it’s definitely the best for Boaz Football, so we’re just super happy to be able to hang on to all of them.”
The Pirates are slated to open the 2022 campaign on August 19 at Jacksonville.
