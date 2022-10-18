ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Billy Droze and his band, Kentucky Blue, will be the featured guests at Jim Parker’s Songwriter’s Series Friday at the VBC Playhouse in Huntsville.
Droze currently has 11 No. 1 radio singles, and the night will include the stories behind the songs along with “phenomenal music.”
“Friday night is going to be me and the whole band, playing all the hits, loving on everyone and having a great time,” Droze said. “We hope to pack out the house and have a great time.”
Droze has performed as part of Parker’s Songwriter’s Series more than 10 times over the past 10 years.
“It’s always a really cool night,” Droze said. “It is a really intimate and laid-back venue. We get the chance to go back and forth with the audience. They truly feel like they are part of the show.
“The Playhouse only seats about 500 people, so the audience is really up close and personal.”
Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office or through Ticketmaster.
Droze is known for his No. 1 hits “Kentucky Blue,” “Haunted by The Wind” and “My Father’s Son.”
Droze is owner and founder of RBR Entertainment LLC and currently lives in Nashville with his wife, Marija, and family.
He grew up in Boaz, the 10th of 12 children. He attended Boaz High School but left in the 10th grade to follow his father’s footsteps in Nashville.
“I said good-bye to Boaz in about the 10th grade,” he said. “I don’t recommend not finishing high school, but for me it worked out.”
Droze’s father, Bob Droze, played country, gospel and bluegrass music. Billy joined his father on stage at the age of 4 and by 12, learned to play the guitar. By the age of 16, Billy’s dad moved to Texas where Billy joined him for a year or so.
Billy later decided to move to Nashville to pursue his own musical dreams, playing anywhere he could and honing his skills as a songwriter and musician. His fan base dramatically increased after he sang lead for Grammy-winning band Shenandoah, using the name Billy Ryan.
Droze was considered for the prestigious 2018 Grammy Awards along with the IBMA and ICMA Awards. Together with bluegrass superstar Rhonda Vincent he hosted the 2018 ICMA Awards at the historic Grand Ole Opry House. His name is becoming synonymous among folk, Americana, country, and bluegrass listeners alike. Billy is one of the fastest rising stars in roots music of his generation.
