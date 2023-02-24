Convicted triple murder suspect Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is appealing his conviction less than six months after he was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder and sentenced to death.
Spencer claims in his appeal he deserves a new trial because “the verdict of guilt and death were contrary to the law and the great weight of the evidence presented” against him, the motion read.
Spencer filed a motion requesting a new trial in December, but that request was denied by Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley on Jan. 5.
Spencer – found guilty of the murders of Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018 in Guntersville – argues in his motion that evidence in the trial was “generally insufficient” and a “reasonable jury could not have found the circumstantial evidence of guilt was inconsistent with any rational hypothesis consistent with [Spencer’s] innocence.”
Spencer’s defense points to what it claims are further reasoning for a new trial, declaring the court denied his motion to prevent death due to intellectual disability, along with claiming that the court denied his motion for a change of venue.
The motion also stated that the seven guilty verdicts for three killings violate the double jeopardy requirements in Alabama, consituting cruel and unusual punishment.
As of Feb. 7, a motion to provide the court reporter more time throughout the appeals process was granted by Riley. He said the case has now moved on to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
During the week-long trial, jurors heard taped confessions Spencer made to Guntersville Police. Jurors deliberated a mere 35 minutes before returning a guilty verdict in Spencer’s November 2022 trial.
During sentencing in January, Riley made an impassioned statement upon issuing Spencer’s sentence.
“It’s ordered and judged by this court that you be sentenced to death, and you deserve death. If there ever was a reason for the death penalty to exist in this state, you’re it,” said Judge Riley.
