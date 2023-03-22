AUBURN — The West Alabama men’s track and field team posted seven top-10 finishes last weekend at the Tiger Classic on Auburn University’s campus at the Hutsell-Rosen Track.
Audrick Pyronneau had a dominating track performance, setting two personal records. He finished first in the 3000-meter run with a time of 9:00.77. He also placed second in the 5000-meter run and stopped the clock at 15:08.90.
Dancan Kibet also ran the 3000-meter run and placed fifth with a time of 9:17.88.
Matthew Brown and Gary Mata ran the 1500-meter run. Brown posted a seventh-place finish and stopped the clock at 4:19. 36. Mata finished 10th with a time of 4:30.97.
Dave Hubert set a personal record in the 800-meter run and stopped the clock at 2:04.79. Hubert is a former Albertville Aggie standout.
A junior, Hubert transferred to West Alabama following a successful two-year stint at Wallace State-Hanceville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.