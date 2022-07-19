Madeleine Wharton has loved to draw since she was little. She eventually began making commissioned pieces for friends and family.
During the pandemic, however, she started selling her pieces. Now, at 13, she has operated her artwork business, Madeleine Made, and has had it for over two years.
Madeleine is in the art program at Guntersville Middle School, where she will be in the 8th grade in the fall. During her first two years at GMS, she took home the Most Outstanding Art Student for 6th and 7th grades. This year, she also won the Superintendent’s Choice for the artwork on the postcard he will mail out within the school system. She was the middle school Overall Winner for a mixed media piece that went on to the State level.
In addition to her art, Madeleine is heavily involved in school sports. She played volleyball, basketball and was on the cheerleading squad in 7th grade. This year, she will continue to play basketball.
She also swims in the summer for the Guntersville Aquacats and will swim for Guntersville High School as an 8th-grader next year. Wharton also plans on trying a new spring sport like tennis or track. No matter how busy she gets, though, art will always remain a part of her life.
“I will probably continue with the program in high school,” she said. “I want to always stick with art, even if I’m not in class or I don’t sell it, because I have always done it and I love it.”
Madeleine has also served on SGA at GMS for the last two years, is in Anchor Club, Junior Civitans and was selected as an 8th Grade Ambassador for the 2022-2023 school year.
Although Madeleine is busy during the school year, she has started painting more recently for Madeleine Made. When she first started her business, she worked more in watercolors, now she has moved into using acrylics and oils lately, creating more abstract pieces.
If interested in artwork she has for sale, Madeleine can be contacted on her Madeleine Made Facebook page, or simply by word of mouth.
Although Madeleine hopes to go into the medical field in the future, something she has long been interested in, she said she will “still continue to work on my art, even if I don’t do it for a living.”
