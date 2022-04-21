The Marshall County Economic Development Council is encouraging employers who would be willing to hire graduating high school seniors to sign up for the Senior Sprint Career Fair. The event will be Friday, May 6, from 10:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Albertville High School.
The Economic Development Council is collaborating with Albertville City Schools, community agencies, and local employers to provide career opportunities for graduating high school seniors who have not made firm post-graduation plans.
The Senior Sprint Career Fair will create a bridge from high school to the workforce and provide graduates with several career and training opportunities. For many students, the absence of knowledge prevents them from making firm future-based decisions. This fair seeks to raise awareness of careers for graduating seniors at Albertville High School.
Employers who are interested in attending this event must be willing to train and hire graduating seniors. This is an event that seeks to engage and interview students on the same day. There will be time during the event for potential on-the-spot interviews.
If you have questions or would like to sign your business up to participate, contact Laura Braswell at laurabraswell@marshallteam.org or call her at 256-582-5100.
