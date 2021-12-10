The DeKalb County Board of Education on Tuesday adopted the new district lines following the results of the 2020 Census.
The population result from the Census called for the redistricting of the county school board district to better balance the numbers among board members.
Board Chairman Randy Peppers said District 1 and 2 held the largest populations, followed by District 3, while District 4 and 5 fell under.
“District 4 and 5 on the north end of the County were under, so they had to increase a good bit,” he said. “We had to pull a little away from everyone to get the averages to balance out. So that we stay in compliance with the state on that.”
Referencing the new district map, Robert Elliot's District 5 acquired the Adamsburg area from Carol Hiett’s District 3 and Monty Darwin's District 4, gaining some of District 3 territory around the Jackson County line in Powell.
“Mr. Peppers and I both had way over the number in terms of where we are based on the population in the county,” said District 2 board member Chris Andrews. “We ended up shifting our lines a little bit to get some more numbers towards the north end of the county.”
Peppers said the only notable change between Districts 1 and 2 included Andrews gaining part of the territory near the Marshall County line on Alabama 68 outside of Kilpatrick.
“I think I got a little bit from Chris [Andrews] around the Grove Oak area,” said Hiett. “The city limits of Fort Payne had to be taken out because they don't vote in the superintendent or county board race.”
Population count by school board district are as follows:
• District I (Randy Peppers) 11,712
• District 2 (Chris Andrews) 11,903
• District 3 (Carol Hiett) 11,526
• District 4 (Monty Darwin) 10,805
• District 5 (Robert Elliott) 10,782
• Fort Payne - 14877
The board approved Resolution No. 2021-001: DeKalb County Board of Education Redistricting during the regular meeting.
During Tuesday night's meeting, the board also elected Chris Andrews as the new board Chairman, replacing current Chairman Randy Peppers, who held the position for the last three years.
Carol Hiett was selected as Vice-Chairwoman, replacing current Vice-Chairman Robert Elliot.
Board members took the opportunity to thank Peppers for his dedication and work as Chairman during his term. The change will take effect in the Jan. 20, 2022 meeting.
