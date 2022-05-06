This is a faith opinion column.
How can we know Jesus and understand God is with us 2,000 years after Jesus walked the Earth as we do today? I, at times struggle with this question. Perhaps some of you do as well. Some of you may even feel guilty about this. I want to encourage you not to feel guilty, after all, some of the disciples who lived with and walked the dusty roads of Israel and Judah with Jesus and experienced the grief of his death and the joy of his resurrection asked the same questions. The Gospel of John, Chapter 14 records some of those discussions with the resurrected Jesus, his repeated assurance that if they love him, he will be with them always, and finally his revelation of how that was going to happen.
‘Do not let your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many dwelling-places. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, so that where I am, there you may be also.” (John 14:1-3) Thomas, of course, protests and asks how this is possible. “Jesus explains, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you know me, you will know my Father also. From now on you do know him and have seen him.” (John 14: 6-7) Now we know: if we have seen Jesus and know him, we will know God. All is well that ends well.
But wait, now Phillip has a question, he just wants to be sure that he is clear on this and not about to miss out on something important. “Philip said to him, ‘Lord, show us the Father, and we will be satisfied.’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have I been with you all this time, Philip, and you still do not know me? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, “Show us the Father?” And then Jesus gives them a promise: 12Very truly, I tell you, the one who believes in me will also do the works that I do and, in fact, will do greater works than these, because I am going to the Father. (John 14:8-12)
And that promise has been passed on to us by way of the disciples as recorded in the Gospel of John: “Jesus said to Judas (not Iscariot), Those who love me will keep my word, and my Father will love them, and we will come to them and make our home with them and the word that you hear is not mine but is from the Father who sent me.” And Jesus’ promise continues:
I have said these things to you while I am still with you. But the Advocate, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you everything, and remind you of all that I have said to you. Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not let them be afraid.” (John 14:23-29)
O God, you have prepared for those who love you such good things as surpass our understanding: Pour into our hearts such love towards you, that we, loving you in all things and above all things, may obtain your promises, which exceed all that we can desire; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen. (Book of Common Prayer, p. 225)
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
