The Marshall County Commission recently learned that the spending rules had been relaxed on $10 million of their $18 million American Recovery Act COVID relief money. They wasted little time in allocating millions of dollars of the funds during a meeting Wednesday.
Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the rules on spending the money now allow for “revenue replacement,” that is they can be spent on general government type items.
“We didn’t really lose any revenue during the pandemic,” the chairman said. “But they allow you to spend up to $10 million as revenue replacement anyway.”
The Commission approved a long list of allocations under “revenue replacement” at the Wednesday’s Commission meeting. They included:
• $1.5 million or $6 million total for each of the four district commissioners to spend on road and bridge projects in their districts.
• $7,130 for P25 radios for the coroner’s vehicle. The P25 system is the new emergency responder network being installed in the county and it requires new radios.
• Renting an emergency generator for the sheriff’s office for the next 41 weeks at $4,021 a month. The sheriff’s present generator is 22 years old and is not starting properly, despite numerous attempts to repair it.
• Purchasing a new generator for the sheriff’s office at a cost of $99,000. It will take approximately 41 weeks for the new generator to be delivered, hence the need for the rental until then.
• $500,000 worth of upgrades to the Marshall County Animal Shelter.
The plans call for flooring repairs and new spray-on foam insulation inside the existing shelter with a new, separate building to house two offices, restrooms, an adoption room, etc, connected to the shelter with a breezeway. The plan is not without controversy as the county’s animal advocates do not like it.
• There’s a roughly $4 million shortfall between the $5 million bond
issue for the jail renovations and the actual cost. The Commission authorized $2.5 million from the “Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds” to go towards the jail. The rest will come out of the general fund.
• Four electronic message boards – one for each district – were
authorized at a cost of $55,ooo. They’re the same type boards that Commissioner Ronny Shumate has at either end of Union Grove Road warning that the road is closed.
• The Commission is using the funds to buy 5 P25 radios each for 17
volunteer fire departments and 2 rescue squads at a total cost of $270,000. It will be a real boost to the fire departments, as they’ve been wondering how they would ever be able to afford the expensive radios.
Chairman Hutcheson called he new relaxed spending rules “a windfall for the county.”
“This is wonderful news for the citizens of Marshall County,” he said.
The Commission earlier earmarked some of the $18 million in coronavirus recovery funds for water system improvements around the county.
Chairman’s statement on recovery funds
Chairman James Hutcheson issued this statement concerning “relaxed rules” that will allow the Marshall County Commission to spend up to
$10 million of its $18 million in COVID relief funds on general government type items:
“As everyone knows, Marshall County received a little more than
$18,789,00 in American Rescue Program Act Funds. On May 10, 2021, the interim rule was released, which greatly restricted how these funds could be expended.
“On January 6, 2022, the Final Treasury Rule was released and it had some significant changes. The rule change that helped Marshall County the most as the ‘Replacement of Lost Revenue’ component. Under the interim rule, Marshall County was not able to use the ARPA funds for general government functions, due to the formula used to calculate the lost revenue.
“Under the Final Rule, counties were allowed to elect to use u to
$10,000,000 in ARPA funding to provide general government services, without establishing the ‘lost revenue’ using the previous formula.
This is a windfall for the County.
“This greatly expanded the available uses for ARPA funds for Marshall County. The change was, in my opinion, due in large part to the efforts of organizations like the Investing in Alabama Counties program started by ACCA. This is wonderful news for the citizens of Marshall County.”
