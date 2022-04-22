JoAnn Dobbins
Boaz
JoAnn Dobbins, 81, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Logan, Rev. Mark Scott and Rev. Jason King officiated. Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Visitation was from 2 until 4 before the service on Tuesday.
Mrs. Dobbins is survived by her daughters, Marti Cornelius (Benny), and Paige Harrell (Shane); grandchildren, Austin, Wesley and Olivia Harrell, B.J. Cornelius, Katie Hammonds, Brittany Cornelius, and Cody Cornelius; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Mason; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Dobbins; parents, Phillip and Omie Mason; brothers and sisters, Virda Mayo, Betty Claborn, Rev. Alton Eugene Mason, Bonnie Todd, Julius Wayne Mason, Marcile Jarmon, and Billie Lynn Musick.
Genell Crowe
Boaz
Mrs. Genell Crowe, 80, of Boaz, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her residence.
Services were Friday, April 22, 2022, at McRae Chapel with interment in Old Fairview Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Umphrey officiated.
Mrs. Crowe is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, Ted and Tammy Brown, of Boaz, and Kenneth Crowe, of Albertville; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Michael R. Poe
Boaz
Michael R. Poe, 43, of Boaz, died April 7, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include father, John R. Poe (Clora Janell); sister, Kimberly Renee Cloud (James); uncle, Ray D. Poe Jr.; and a niece.
Della Nickels Henry
Albertville
Mrs. Della Nickels Henry, 84, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Huntsville Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, James Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Chris Hale; two granddaughters and one grandson; one great-grandson; and siblings, Juanita Baggett and Martha Lou Carson.
Brother Mike Williamson will conduct the Funeral Service on Saturday, April 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at The Chapel of The Snead Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Mrs. Henry will Lie In Repose, at Snead Funeral Home, Saturday from 10 a.m. until Funeral Time.
Gwen Hudgins
Boaz
Gwen Hudgins, 94, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his residence
Funeral services were Friday, April 22, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Mt. Oak Cemetery in Arab. Rev. Shannon Pullen officiated.
He is survived by his daughter, Kay Maddox (Jeff); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Dickey Clemons; a host of nieces and nephews; chosen daughter, Barbara Carter; and cherished loved one, Marlee Hitt Minshew.
K.D. Dorsett
Albertville
K.D. Dorsett, 64, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Graveside services were Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Justin Childers and Rev. Wesley Kirby officiated.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Dorsett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Lisa Sherie Works Johnson
Attalla
Lisa Sherie Works Johnson, 58, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Noble Hill Cemetery. Sister Lennie Jo Carroll will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Guzicki; son, Bobby Allen Johnson; daughter, Misty Sims; one granddaughter; mother, Judy Works; and sisters and brother, Donna Copeland (Mike), Sammy Works, Sabrina Moorer (Kevin) and Julie Lawson (Jackie).
Mary E. Harper
Albertville
Mary E. Harper, 101, died April 19, 2022, at Barfield Health Care.
Services were Friday, April 22, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Gary Smith officiating. Burial was in White Oak Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Jane Spurlin (Glenn); son, Larry Harper; brother, Kyle Davis; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ruby Garcia
Crossville
Ruby Garcia, 24, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Her funeral service was Friday, April 22, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Memory Hill Cemetery. Rev. Adam Ramos and Rev. Jon Henderson officiated.
She is survived by her mother, Evangelia Garcia; brothers, Tomas Garcia, Jr. and David Garcia; sister, Genesis Garcia; fiancé, Miguel Garcia; and grandparents, Maria Vega and Jorge Vega.
Charles “Cotton”
Westbrooks
Albertville
Charles “Cotton” Westbrooks, 84, of Albertville, died April 20, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at noon Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gene Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery.
Survivors include daughters, Marcia Beck (Herbert) and Gaye Saint (Mike); son, Eric Westbrooks (Shonda); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
