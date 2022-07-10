The Boaz High School football program is hosting a 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by the Navy on Tuesday at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
All games will be 21 minutes. The first 20 will feature a running clock.
In pool play, the clock will stop for touchdowns, point-after touchdowns and change of possession in the final minute. In the tournament portion of the event, the final minute of play will follow AHSAA clock rules.
The pool play schedule is:
POOL 1
9 a.m.
Boaz vs. St. Clair County, field four
Guntersville vs. Douglas, field three
9:30 a.m.
Boaz vs. Guntersville, field three
St. Clair County vs. Jacksonville, field four
10 a.m.
St. Clair County vs. Douglas, field one
Boaz vs. Jacksonville, field two
10:30 a.m.
Boaz vs. Douglas, field two
Guntersville vs. Jacksonville, field one
11 a.m.
St. Clair County vs. Guntersville, field one
Douglas vs. Jacksonville, field four
POOL 2
9 a.m.
Sardis vs. White Plains, field two
West End vs. New Hope, field one
9:30 a.m.
Sardis vs. West End, field one
White Plains vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two
10 a.m.
White Plains vs. New Hope, field three
Sardis vs. Lee-Huntsville, field four
10:30 a.m.
Sardis vs. New Hope, field four
West End vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two
11 a.m.
White Plains vs. West End, field three
New Hope vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two
