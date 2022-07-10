The Boaz High School football program is hosting a 7-on-7 tournament sponsored by the Navy on Tuesday at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.

All games will be 21 minutes. The first 20 will feature a running clock.

In pool play, the clock will stop for touchdowns, point-after touchdowns and change of possession in the final minute. In the tournament portion of the event, the final minute of play will follow AHSAA clock rules.

The pool play schedule is:

POOL 1

9 a.m.

Boaz vs. St. Clair County, field four

Guntersville vs. Douglas, field three

9:30 a.m.

Boaz vs. Guntersville, field three

St. Clair County vs. Jacksonville, field four

10 a.m.

St. Clair County vs. Douglas, field one

Boaz vs. Jacksonville, field two

10:30 a.m.

Boaz vs. Douglas, field two

Guntersville vs. Jacksonville, field one

11 a.m.

St. Clair County vs. Guntersville, field one

Douglas vs. Jacksonville, field four

POOL 2

9 a.m.

Sardis vs. White Plains, field two

West End vs. New Hope, field one

9:30 a.m.

Sardis vs. West End, field one

White Plains vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two

10 a.m.

White Plains vs. New Hope, field three

Sardis vs. Lee-Huntsville, field four

10:30 a.m.

Sardis vs. New Hope, field four

West End vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two

11 a.m.

White Plains vs. West End, field three

New Hope vs. Lee-Huntsville, field two

