The Guntersville varsity football team took home the championship of Tuesday’s Boaz 7-on-7 Tournament sponsored by the Navy at L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
Head coach Lance Reese’s Wildcats competed in pool play against Boaz, St. Clair County, Douglas and Jacksonville. Teams in the other pool were Sardis, West End, White Plains, New Hope and Lee-Huntsville.
“We appreciate [Boaz] Coach [Jeremy] Sullivan and his staff for inviting us to participate in the 7-on-7 tournament at Boaz,” Reese said. “Everything was well organized, and I thought it was a beneficial day for all teams involved.
“We played four pool play games before lunch. We went into tournament play after lunch. In the tournament, we defeated St. Clair County and Boaz. We beat Jacksonville in the finals 35-9 to win the tournament.
“It is always good to see how the players react under pressure. This was our third 7-on-7 of the summer. With several new starters on both sides of the ball, it has been good to see us improve at each competition. In order to have success, the players need to develop confidence in themselves and their teammates.”
Antonio Spurgeon, a senior, is Guntersville’s new starting quarterback. Top returning receivers are Brandon Fussell and Sam Canady. John Michael McElrath and Evan Taylor are two more receivers who are expected to make an impact for GHS in the 2022 season.
Jacksonville is led by junior quarterback Jim Ogle, who has scholarship offers from UAB and Troy.
On Thursday, the Wildcats wrapped up their competition schedule by hosting Plainview in an 11-on-11. Reese said it was good to have an event where they got the linemen involved and had all 11 players on the field together. He added that it was also a valuable opportunity to work on Guntersville’s special teams against an opponent.
“I appreciate all of the hard work our players and coaching staff have put in this summer,” Reese said. “We are all looking forward to the official start of practice on July 25th.”
The Wildcats are scheduled to host New Hope in a fall jamboree Aug. 12. They kick off the 2022 season at Southside on Aug. 19. GHS and Southside haven’t played since 1989.
