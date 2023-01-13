BOAZ, Ala. – U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt announced Monday, Jan. 9, that $1 million in funding had been secured by his office for Snead State Community College’s new Workforce Skills Training Center.
Funds are primarily earmarked to purchase necessary equipment to implement the career and technical training and workforce development programs that will be housed in the facility soon to be built.
“We thank Congressman Aderholt and his staff’s work to secure funding for equipment for our future Workforce Skills Training Center, which will offer much-needed education and training for industries and businesses across the region,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “We are truly grateful for the leaders and stakeholders of our community and their continuous support of Snead State Community College.”
Officials are scheduled to break ground on the Workforce Skills Training Center on Thursday, Jan. 19. The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and will feature special guests Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Congressman Aderholt, Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield, and Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker.
The center, to be located at 12312 U.S. Hwy. 431, Guntersville, next to Marshall Technical School, will be home to four Career and Technical Education programs, including Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration; Welding Technology; Machine Tool Technology; and Industrial Systems Technology with Additive Manufacturing. In addition, the center will have adaptable and flexible space to interchange programs as needed by the local workforce. Also planned is an engineering design and 3D fabrication laboratory.
Funding for the Workforce Skills Training Center was one of 14 projects for which Aderholt was granted funding.
“As I’m sure you know, the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to fund the Federal Government and determine which projects are worthy of receiving tax dollars,” Congressman Aderholt said in a statement. “I have never felt that we should surrender that authority entirely to unelected bureaucrats in Washington. So, that is why I was proud to secure [the 14 projects] in the 4th District and North Alabama. These projects all had broad community support and will help support the economy and improve the lives of thousands of people across the Northern half of Alabama. I am always proud and ready to support these types of projects in Congress.”
