Two people lost their lives Sunday in what County Coroner Cody Nugent described as drug overdoses.
The Marshall County Drug Task Force is in charge of the investigation, Nugent said.
One victim died in Guntersville while the second died at Marshall Medical Center South. Identities of both victims have not been officially released. Nugent cited a pending investigation for the delay in identification.
John Siggers, director of the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit, said the overdoses happened early Sunday morning.
“We have been working this case since early yesterday,” Siggers said Monday.
“It appears that some cocaine laced with fentanyl hit the streets this weekend. We are still actively working to determine the origin.”
Testing on the suspected drugs is still pending, Siggers said. At least five people overdosed.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent. Under the supervision of a licensed medical professional, fentanyl has a legitimate medical use. Patients prescribed fentanyl should be monitored for potential misuse or abuse.
Illicit fentanyl, primarily manufactured in foreign clandestine labs and smuggled into the United States through Mexico, is being distributed across the country and sold on the illegal drug market. Fentanyl is being mixed in with other illicit drugs to increase the potency of the drug, sold as powders and nasal sprays, and increasingly pressed into pills made to look like legitimate prescription opioids. Because there is no official oversight or quality control, these counterfeit pills often contain lethal doses of fentanyl, with none of the promised drug.
There is significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction.
Similar to commonly used opioid analgesics, such as morphine, Fentanyl produces effects such as euphoria, pain relief, relaxation, sedation, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, urinary retention and pupillary constriction.
Fentanyl overdose may result in stupor, changes in pupillary size, cold and clammy skin, blue discoloration of the skin, respiratory failure leading to death and coma, according to the DEA.
