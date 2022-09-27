ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An extensive investigation has landed a Baileyton man behind bars for impersonating a police officer.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Alvaro Jimenez, 39, of Baileyton, was arrested on Sept. 23 following an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies throughout Marshall County.
Jimenez is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
“In 2019 our office along with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints from citizens in the Arab area of a subject identifying himself as an undercover drug agent in local bars and night clubs in the county,” Guthrie said. “The subject was identified as Jimenez but due to the lack of information, no charges were brought against him at that time.
“But in January, Marshall County Deputies made a traffic stop on Jimenez and discovered he was wanted in Elmore County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment.”
Jimenez was then taken into custody and transported to Elmore County to face those charges.
About a month ago, Guthrie said complaints began again of Jimenez identifying himself as law enforcement while at local bars in Marshall County.
He allegedly stated he was an Alabama State Trooper, a Cullman County Deputy Sheriff, and an undercover drug agent. He even indicated he has been shot in the line of duty multiple times.
“At the time of his arrest, Jimenez was in possession of a badge, strobe lights, holster, magazines and bullets, but no weapon was found,” Guthrie said.
The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, and police departments in Albertville and Arab assisted in the investigation, Guthrie said.
