The Albertville varsity tennis teams recently swept a pair of opponents in Class 7A, Section 4 play.
The Aggie boys and girls each posted a 9-0 triumph over Sparkman at Harvest. Albertville hosted Grissom at Sand Mountain Park and once again recorded a pair of 9-0 victories.
Albertville’s girls are Marylda Chejin, Glendy Morales, Hannah Mastin, Mary Adams, Caroline Godwin, Katy Morrison, Emma Buck, Emma Greer and Kailyn Boman. The Aggie boys are Curtis Richey, Alex Smith, Sam Barclift, Griffin Nixon, Daniel Chejin and Lucas Carter.
The 7A, Section 4 Tournament started Tuesday and concludes Wednesday at the Huntsville High School Tennis Complex. The field features Albertville, Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.