General Motors recognized Howard Bentley Buick GMC with a 2021 GMC Dealer of the Year award for outstanding performance in the last calendar year. The program honors the top 1 % of GMC dealers across the country annually for their performance in sales and their ability to provide exceptional customer experience. With nearly 1,700 GMC dealerships nationwide, being among the class of only 22 GMC retailers to achieve Dealer of the Year is widely recognized as a tremendous accomplishment.
“As an industry, we’ve faced more challenges in the past few years than ever before,” said Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President, Buick GMC. “The unpredictable headwinds we’ve faced on a global scale, from a continued world-wide pandemic to supply chain issues and a microchip shortage, just makes this award even more significant. Today, we are proud to share and celebrate those dealers who have proven to be the best of the best, despite the obstacles they may have faced. We sincerely appreciate and applaud the unwavering efforts of our dealers who are recognized as a Dealer of the Year."
Wayne Bentley, Dealer/Owner of Howard Bentley Buick GMC, received the award in front of a large crowd of family and nearly 100 employees. “Just as he said, we won as dealership of the year since it takes all of you, each and every position,” said Bentley. “The detailed work each of you do daily is what the customer sees as we strive to provide service that exceeds expectations. Thank you to Taylor for heading everything up at the dealership and for the team as a whole. Let’s give ourselves a big round of applause for dealer of the year.”
Joshua Weimer, Buick GMC Southeast Zone Manager at General Motors, started off the day of celebration with a welcome and congratulations before the catered lunch for employees and family was served.
“We work diligently every day to find ways to improve our sales and service experience. We believe it’s this commitment to improvement and quality service exemplified first by my father, Wayne, and continued daily as a team that allows us to receive recognition as Dealer of the Year,” said Taylor Bentley Conner, General Manager of Howard Bentley Buick GMC. “We desire to provide an easy sales, service, parts, and collision center experience for all our customers, and we strive to provide service that exceeds expectations. We hope people continue to see for many years to come why it’s always worth the drive to Howard Bentley.”
