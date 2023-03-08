Albertville Chamber of Commerce announced their annual businesses of the year during a banquet and board meeting last week.
Winners for Emerging Business of the Year, Businesses with 1-10 employees, 11-50 employees, 51+ employees and Industry of the Year were announced.
• Emerging Business of the Year was the Busted Oak Bourbon Society.
The other nominee was Stach & Co.
Busted Oak Bourbon Society is a free-standing bar featuring a wide array of bourbon and whiskey, wines, and even has a selection of cigars all to be enjoyed inside a “speakeasy” feeling lounge.
“Our goal was for people to come in here and be amazed,” said co-owner Wendy Sherrod.
"It is an honor for our peers to think so highly of us to nominate us.”
Her husband and co-owner Doug Sherrod said he has enjoyed being part of the downtown community in Albertville.
“In the downtown, we support one another and that’s why it works,” he said. “Thank you to the community for all their support over the years.
• 1-10 Employee Business nominees included:
Alabama Beer Promotions
Gordo’s Way
Legacy Lube and Maintenance
Alabama Teacher’s Credit Union
Albertville Discount Tire
Shades of Pemberly Bookstore
Gordo’s Way won the award. “Oh my god! I didn’t prepare a speech,” said Adriana Cervantes. “When I looked at the nominees’ videos, I told my mom I don’t think we’re going to win. We are up against some pretty big dogs. We really appreciate the nomination and winning!”
The face of Gordo’s Way also expressed his appreciation.
“I thank God and I thank our city for their support,” Raul Cervantes said. “I’m speechless. Thank you. Gracias.”
• 11-50 Employee Business nominees included:
Pediatric Therapy Center
Eyes on Albertville
Brindley’s Family Pharmacy
Main Channel Brewing
Steven Brindley joked he shouldn’t be trusted with a microphone as he took the stage to accept the award with his wife.
“To think we were the small business winner in 2018 with 1-10 employees,” he said. “I want to thank all those who are patients and those who aren’t yet.
“There are no big box stores here tonight. These businesses nominated and here tonight are doing amazing stuff in Albertville.
“We want to make sure you are getting the healthcare you deserve. I couldn’t do this without my staff.
“I now have a 1-year-old child and I know there is no better town to raise a child in.”
• 51 + Employees Business nominees included:
Howard Bentley GMC
Corbitt Power and Light Utility Contractors
Tile Liquidators
Wayne Bentley accepted the award, stating the family-owned business has been worked by generations of his family starting with his parents in Tennessee and currently ending with his daughter and son-on-law.
“Winning is a very special thing,” Bentley said. “It speaks volumes of what we are doing right here.
“You need to be fair to your customers and employees. Do what you say you are going to do. Be involved with your Chamber of Commerce.
“Albertville is a great place to live and have a business. We are blessed to live here and raise our family here and now see our granddaughter grow up here.”
• Industry of the Year nominees were:
Paragon Interiors
Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater
SMPA General Manager Patrick O’Brien said he had the “best team in the industry” working with him to run the award-winning park.
“I want to thank the city, the mayor and council,” O’Brien said. “This is an awesome place to be. The best is yet to come to Sand Mountain Park!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.