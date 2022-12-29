The Child Nutrition Department was in the spotlight at this month’s Albertville Board of Education meeting held Dec. 13. On average, the team delivers 6,395 meals per day across six schools. Two CNP professionals were hired at the meeting as well. Pictured from left, is CNP Director Suzannah Yoder, AES new hire Jessica Odom, AIS new hire Amy Atchley and Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.