ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 13. The Albertville City Schools’ Child Nutrition Program was in the spotlight at this month’s meeting.
“Every cafeteria at every school has such a sweet, close-knit group,” said Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English. “You are all amazing and do such a great job. Culture changes because of departments like you. Hats off to you, and thank you for the job you do.”
Dr. English recognized CNP Director Suzannah Yoder, along with CNP Assistant Kristin Taylor.
“We have a staff of 55 child nutrition professionals. Every day, we can make a difference. We want to ignite conversations at home between our students and their families. Sometimes academics are hard to talk about, but it’s always easy to talk about food,” said Yoder. “It’s an honor to serve our staff as they serve our students. I’m proud to be part of this team.”
Yoder recognized the CNP professionals at the board meeting, including the cafeteria managers. On average, the team delivers 6,395 meals per day across the system, including 945 meals at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K, 2,805 meals at Albertville Primary and Albertville Elementary, 955 meals at Albertville Intermediate, 805 meals at Albertville Middle and 885 meals at Albertville High.
Also, during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the Nov. 15 meeting minutes.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for December.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Held a discussion with ACS Transportation Supervisor Jimmy Umphrey and representatives from Southland International Trucks, Inc., concerning federal rebate funding for electric buses.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for November. In November, the district’s revenue totaled $6,271,461.51 and expenditures totaled $6,095,458.73.
• Approved the December fundraising requests for the following groups: FCCLA, the track team, choir and FBLA at AHS and the agriculture department at AMS. They also extended the dates for previously approved fundraisers for the track team and FBLA at AHS.
• Approved the renewal of the pest control and system-wide lawn care and field maintenance bids on the same terms and conditions of the original bids. Sand Mountain Pest Management renewed the bid for pest control, effective Jan. 1, 2023 – Dec. 31, 2023. Southeastern Turf Management renewed the bid for system-wide lawn care and field maintenance, effective March 1, 2023 – Feb. 28, 2024.
• Approved the 2023 English Language Arts Textbook Committee.
• Approved a revision on the 2022-2023 academic calendar. Feb. 22, 2023, will now be a full day for students instead of a half day, since students are out of school on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
The next regular monthly board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom located at 105 West Main Street.
