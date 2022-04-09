Coming into high school, Albertville’s Drew Shankles viewed tennis as one of his secondary sports.
Shankles, who is a three-sport varsity athlete at Abertville, put tennis at the forefront Thursday afternoon, signing a scholarship with Gadsden State to join their men’s tennis team beginning next season.
“I’m excited, I’m really excited to play at the next level,” Shankles said. “They gave me a full ride there to go play. Tennis was like a secondary sport for me, but just kept playing tournaments during the summer. I want to thank my coaches and my parents for putting me into a position to succeed.”
Shankles has been a member of the tennis team for the past four-plus years, and recently helped the Aggies to a repeat as Marshall County champions, where he captured the No. 5 singles title, and then teamed up with Griffin Nixon to win the No. 3 doubles title. Those titles and helping the Aggies repeat as county champions is something he says will be his favorite memory on the courts at Albertville.
Head coach Ian Wisener says from an early age he saw the potential for him to play at the college ranks.
“When I first started helping out with the tennis team, Drew was in eighth grade,” Tennis coach Wisener said. “I knew way back then he had the potential to do great things, to be very successful in high school and to play in college. I’ve loved having Drew on the team, he’s super reliable, he’s played several different positions over the years, and he’s been super good. I’m proud of him and glad he’s going to play at Gadsden, I think he’ll do great things.”
Gadsden State head coach Buster Stewart was at Thursday’s signing and raved about Shankles’ potential and size.
At 6-foot-3, Stewart says he envisions Shankles stepping onto the court right away for the Cardinals doubles teams, and being a force at the net with his size and long reach.
According to Stewart, Shankles’ recruitment only began a couple weeks back when local tennis instructor Jordan Younghouse reached out to him about Shankles, then touched base with Wisener for more info on Drew.
“I think he’s really got potential out the roof,” Stewart said. “With his height and wingspan, I’m already envisioning him in doubles just getting on the net and dominating. I see a whole lot of potential and talent there. We’re excited to have him as part of our program.”
Shankles joins a Gadsden State team that will return up to five players on next season’s team, and plays as a member of the Alabama Community College Conference, which features matches against Snead State.
In addition to tennis, Shankles was a member of the Albertville basketball and football teams this past year.
