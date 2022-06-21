The Marshall County Health Department inspected 95 eating establishments in May and issued these grades, listed from lowest to highest:
Speedy Gonzales Tacos, Boaz, 72
Three Way Grocery, Albertville, 76
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Boaz, 77
The Brick, Guntersville, 78
Family Flavaz, Albertville, 79
Burger King, Boaz, 79
Café 336, Guntersville, 80
Arby’s, Albertville, 81
Chevron Food Mart, Arab, 81
Scant City Food Mart, Arab, 81
Keller’s Tackle & Grocery, Inc., New Hope, 82
Huddle House, Arab, 82
Jefferson’s, Albertville, 83
Los Arcos, Albertville, 83
Wilson’s BBQ, Albertville, 83
Marshall Christian School, Albertville, 83
D & J Express Inc., Guntersville, 83
Sonic, Albertville, 84
Empresas La Poblana, Albertville, 84
River Food Mart, Guntersville, 85
Jazzy at the Glover, Guntersville, 85
Double Bridges Grocery, Boaz, 85
KFC, Arab, 85
JaMoka’s Coffee Co., Guntersville, 86
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Albertville, 87
Quality Inn, Arab, 87
Tienda Maya II, Albertville, 87
Empresas La Poblana, Albertville, 87
Little Caesar’s Pizza, Boaz, 88
Hi-Tech Express (DBA), Arab, 88
Tortilleria y Tienda el Nino, LLC., Albertville, 88
Jack’s Family Restaurant, Albertville, 89
S & K #2 Stop, Albertville, 89
Restaurant El Shaddai, Boaz, 89
Western Sizzlin, Boaz, 89
CJ’s Saloon, Arab, 89
Jack’s Family Restaurant, Boaz, 90
Taco Bell, Albertville, 90
Taco Bell, Arab, 90
Yeimi’s Pastries, Albertville, 90
Barreto’s Outdoor Kitchen, Boaz, 90
Express AL, LLC., Albertville, 91
PDCK, LLC., Albertville, 91
Asbury HS Concessions Kitchen, Albertville, 91
Mill Street Deli, Boaz, 91
Rock House Eatery, Guntersville, 91
Arby’s, Boaz, 92
Kid City USA, Arab, 92
Huddle House, Albertville, 92
Dollar General, Albertville, 92
The Funky Feather, Arab, 92
Stach & Company, Guntersville, 92
Supreme Courts, Guntersville, 92
Huddle House, Boaz, 92
Great Day Kindergarten, Inc., Arab, 92
Tienda y Panderia, Albertville, 92
Cothran’s Bakery, LLC., Boaz, 93
Penguinos Hermanos, Boaz, 93
Family Dollar Store, Albertville, 93
Polar Express Shaved Ice, Crossville, 93
Olympic Sports LLC., Albertville, 93
CVS Pharmacy, Guntersville, 94
Ruby’s Mexican Grill & Cantina LLC., Albertville, 94
Burnt Knuckles Grill, Arab, 94
Shree Ganesh Investment, Douglas, 94
Jet Pep 8 - OM Sainath Inc., Arab, 94
Real Taco, Albertville, 94
Dollar General, Scottsboro, 94
Firehouse Subs, Albertville, 95
Tanner Farms, Albertville, 95
Douglas Food Value, Douglas, 95
Southern Hickory Barbecue, Arab, 95
KFC, Boaz, 95
Chick-fil-A (Food Truck), Cullman, 95
Marshall Medical Center South, Boaz, 95
Broken Oak Bourbon Society, LLC., Albertville, 95
La Michoacan, Albertville, 95
Tasty Donuts, Arab, 96
Hardee’s, Albertville, 96
Buddy’s Auction, Arab, 96
Simply Sweet Nutrition, Guntersville, 97
Douglas Food Value - Produce, Douglas, 97
Douglas Food Value Retail, Douglas, 97
Guntersville Nutrition, Guntersville, 97
Lena’s Rolling Kitchen, Boaz, 97
Wendy’s, Guntersville, 97
First Methodist Church (Kid’s Korner), Guntersville, 97
Walgreens, Guntersville, 98
Twin Lakes Golf Course LLC., Arab, 98
Funky Monkey of Boaz, LLC., Boaz, 98
High Rock Farm Market, Albertville, 98
Asbury High School Cafeteria, Albertville, 99
The Vineyard, Arab, 99
The Children’s Place, Albertville, 99
Skins & More Commissary, Langston, 100
